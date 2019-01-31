A new category of racing is about to invade the world of motor racing. After the advent of Formula E, it is now the turn of electric SUVs. They will compete in hostile environments for your enjoyment, and to draw attention to climate change that is affecting our planet. The championship will begin in 2021.

Many important names are involved: racing legend Gil de Ferran, entrepreneur Alejandro Agag and the famous tire brand Continental. The launch event took place on the Thames, London, aboard the historic Royal Mail Ship St. Helena. The vessel will be renovated to become the operational base of Extreme E.

Definitely an evocative location for an HQ. / © Extreme E

What is Extreme E?

You know Formula E? Yes, the car championship similar to Formula 1 but for electric cars. Well, this is the offroad version!

Extreme E is an automotive championship in which we will see various models of electric SUVs compete in the most unique and remote places on the planet. The championship will serve to showcase the technological and endurance qualities of the new electric SUVs as well as the driving skills of famous drivers and the climate changes that each different ecosystem is facing.

The championship will begin in January 2021 and will consist of five events that will take place in some environments that will surely leave you breathless, such as the Sahara desert, the Arctic ice pack, the Himalayan mountain range, the Amazon rainforest and some islands in the Indian Ocean.

Trying to set new standards in sports broadcasting, Extreme E will be covered like never before.

A docu-series produced by Oscar-winning director and new artistic director of Extreme E, Fisher Stevens, will also be launched.



Set a reminder: in January 2021 the race is on! / © Extreme E

The Extreme E organization is committed to reducing its carbon footprint, along with initiatives already underway at each destination to help protect damaged and affected ecosystems from climate change. British acclaimed explorer and environmentalist, David de Rothschild, will be Chief Explorer of Extreme E and lead its mission in bringing electric racing to some of the world's most remote locations.

Managed in collaboration with the organizers of the fast-growing championship ABB FIA Formula E, Extreme E will use a traditional round-robin format with two groups of six teams. The top four will move on to the knockout phase and each driver will find himself in head-to-head challenges to earn a place in the final. The off-road stages will be between 6-10 km long, with a series of virtual gates that the cars will have to cross, in a mix of extreme heat and humidity, high altitude and temperatures below zero.

Founder and CEO of Formula E, Alejandro Agag, said:

"I’ve always been passionate about progressing electric vehicle technology and the impact that clean mobility solutions can have on the efforts to halt global climate change. I strongly believe that Extreme E can help make the world more sustainable faster, and we have a dream team to make this ambition a reality. Gil de Ferran is a leader in the world of motorsport, and in David de Rothschild and Fisher Stevens, Extreme E has attracted two of the best in their respective fields. Likewise, welcoming Continental Tyres as a founding partner - and CBMM as niobium supplier - is a huge boost to Extreme E and shows the strong commercial appetite for this sustainable sport and entertainment concept."

What do you think? Would you like to sit in front of the TV and watch these electric giants whizz around in a thrilling location?