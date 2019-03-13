We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.
Facebook and Instagram are down in both Europe and the US
Authored by: Luca Zaninello

Facebook and Instagram are currently unreachable for many users. The reports come from Italy but also from many other European countries and even from the other side of the Atlantic Ocean. Are you among those affected, too?

No, they didn't ban your Instagram account and no, they didn't block your Facebook profile. The two services of the company headed by Mark Zuckerberg are unattainable for many users around the world.

Confirming our suspicions is always very useful DownDetector service. The problems could be caused by the mergers of the social giant's messaging services that we talked about a few days ago, but these are just assumptions.

Screenshot 2019 03 13 at 17.41.35
Reports are increasing as the article is written. / © DownDetector.com

How to solve it?

Unfortunately, the only thing to do is to be patient. The Facebook team is already working to solve the problem and both services should be available again very soon.

Are you among those affected, too?

