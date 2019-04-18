Grass is green, the sky is blue, Facebook swipes 1.5m emails without permission

A new controversy at Facebook has recently been published and, as is becoming increasingly normal, it will probably not surprise many people as the technology giant has gotten used to it. This time, Facebook copied (by mistake, according to its statements) no less than 1.5 million email addresses of contacts.

Here are the facts. Last night, the famous social network reported that it had made a mess. When some users created an account in 2016, the email addresses of their contacts were shared with Facebook. A total of 1.5 million people are estimated to be affected. Note that Facebook has changed the way new contacts are managed, this situation cannot happen again. That's what Facebook says, at least, the future will tell us if it's true.

Who fears the big bad Facebook? / © TY Lim/Shutterstock

Facebook explains that this is a mistake. Either that is not true, and the company is lying brazenly, or it is true and it would be further proof that it is unable to manage his services. Between bugs, breakdowns, disappointments of all kinds (including buying data from teenagers or the sad truth about passwords), and problems managing its content, it is starting to accumulate a lot of these issues. It is working to propose solutions to some problems, but there is still a lot to be done. Who cares, after all, since the number of users is constantly increasing?

In any case, people whose contacts have been "copied" will be informed. It should also be remembered that if these email addresses have been "recovered" without anyone's consent, Facebook is now installed on millions of devices that share a lot of data with it, not to mention all the content shared on the social network itself.