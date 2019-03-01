We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.
Facebook is reportedly launching its own cryptocurrency this year
2 min read No comments

Facebook is reportedly launching its own cryptocurrency this year

Authored by: Benoit Pepicq

History has shown that an empire can extend over a vast area and prosper for a very long time, but at one time or another it always ends up collapsing. Facebook has created a real empire and its plan to avoid collapse is by evolving in the most appropriate way. Now that its services are used by billions of users, it is taking the next step: monetization with a system other than ads. It has been announced for some time, but things are becoming more concrete.

As early as "the end of the first semester", Facebook could market its cryptocurrency. In other words, with real money, you get virtual money that you can then invest in the WhatsApp universe. Why would you do that? What could users buy on WhatsApp? It's a mystery, but the idea is not only to buy but also to transfer funds to your friends or family. It is unlikely that Facebook will limit this to its messaging service alone. It could be interesting for Facebook to use it on its social network with its Marketplace service to simplify exchanges.

Whasapp 07
Are you interested in cryptocurrency on WhatsApp?  / © AndroidPIT

The exact strategy is still unknown, the main objective is probably to simplify trade from one country to another and to distance itself from US monetary policy, as Capital points out. In any case, it is a fairly logical continuation: the company is looking to diversify and optimize its profits. Public opinion and the media are not always receptive, but the numbers are high.

In addition, other big names in instant messaging are working on a cryptocurrency system. Line, Signal, Telegram.... Bitcoin has shown that there is a market for cryptocurrency, but also that a lot of work needs to be done to make it work properly.

Source: NY Times, Capital

Facebook Share on Facebook Twitter Tweet on Twitter Google+ Share on Google+ 4 Shares

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Recommended articles
Recommended articles
FOLLOW US: