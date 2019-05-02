F8 2019 : Facebook's new design, Secret Crush and other new features

The F8 began on April 30 and ended yesterday, May 1. Facebook has of course announced some of its projects, ranging from the evolution of design to the implementation of Secret Crush. We explain everything to you.

Mark Zuckerberg seeks to attract users by announcing several new features. The first is visual: the interface of the social network will change. It even has a name, FB5, and will show changes on both the Facebook web page and the application. To put it simply, there is much less blue, more white and it has been reorganized. It's prettier and more modern, for sure. You can have a look at it below. Note that Messenger will also have a new interface.

Facebook is also making some other changes. On the Marketplace side, payments and shipping will now be accessible directly from the platform (at least in the United States, initially). Groups will also become more important, sharing will be facilitated and new features will be added. Finally, some will appreciate the arrival of Facebook Dating which works in a fairly simple way: you add the people you like to a list and if you also end up on theirs, you then have a crush. Facebook insists that this feature will be confidential, before the crush no contact will know if they are in your list or not.

Changes on Instagram

Instagram, which belongs to Facebook, will also evolve. A fundraising system will be set up so that NGOs can obtain money. Facebook/Instagram insists on its blog that "100% of the money raised on Instagram will go to the non-profit organization you support". Influencers will also be able to offer products directly for purchase. But the real novelty is probably the possibility of creating a new type of story: after the photo/video aspect, users will see the "Create" option that will allow them to write texts, surveys etc.

WhatsApp and others

WhatsApp is also evolving in a business-focused direction, with businesses now able to show product catalog on the service. Zuckerberg has also confided that Portal and Portal+ will arrive internationally. Finally, SparkAR will be accessible to all developers.

Privacy policy

To conclude with the theme of privacy: Facebook has defined 6 principles that will apply to its products.

Private interactions

Encumbrances

Safety and security

Interoperability

Secure data storage

Reduced permanence [which seems somewhat abstract]

These are nice words but with a business model like Facebook's, their interpretation remains debatable. We'll see about that!