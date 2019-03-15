Fecebook is preparing an artificial intelligence that, according to them, is capable of detecting intimate images and videos (of semi nudes or nudes ) of a person that have been published without their consent. This system, which will also be active in Instagram, will use machine learning to pursue "revenge porn" and eliminate it completely from both social networks.

Facebook and Instagram will be able to find all such content before it is reported. This is very important for two reason: victims usually fear reprisals, so they are reluctant to denounce the content or are unaware that this content has been shared," says Antigone Davis, Facebook's global head of security, on the company's blog. "Artificial intelligence and machine learning will be able to proactively detect naked images or videos that are shared without permission," she continues.

Instagram will also be equipped with the new "revenge porn" tool / © Natee Meepian / Shutterstock

What we don't yet know is exactly what Facebook understands by "intimate images without consent" and how effective the tool for detecting them will be. Controversies aside, once the AI has detected them these photos will be marked and it will be a team of moderators who will review them in a final step.

In addition, as an Associated Press report notes, the new tool will also examine the titles of those images for "derogatory language" or language that might embarrass the person in them.

The fact that Facebook is becoming more concerned about this type of sexual violence on social networks is good news, truth be told. Another thing is that you trust Zuckerberg and his people when it comes to privacy issues. And it is that, although they withdraw the photos so that nobody can see them at the end they have them...

Not to mention that the announcement of this measure to protect victims of this type of harassment comes on a (yet another) tricky day for Facebook. The perpetrator of the horrific xenophobic terrorist attack in New Zealand has broadcast his attack live on the social network.

What do you think of this Facebook measure? Have you ever suffered revenge porn yourself?