Facebook is down around the world: are you affected?
The popular social network Facebook is currently suffering from a severe breakdown in several countries. As far as the US is affected, it seems to be mainly a problem on the east coast. The UK is also affected, as are large swathes of Europe.
France, Great Britain, the east coast of the United States but also Eastern Europe: it seems that the issues are more extensive than you might initially imagine with reports coming from the Atlantic area of the globe. Perhaps it's a problem with some main connection cable located on the bottom of the ocean?
Realistically speaking, it seems that Facebook is simply the victim of a problem with the servers. Unfortunately, in this situation, there is no quick and easy solution. The only hope is that Zuckerberg's team will get down to work immediately to solve the problem, but at the moment no solution has been announced.
Are you affected by the issue? Have you found yourself obsessively trying to open Facebook?
yes down :(
yeah i felt that. i thought it's a problem in my internet connection :/
Nice information.
Is this a bad thing?
Again, if some rouge nation wants to completely disrupt the USA, pop an EMP over a major city that takes out only smartphones, twitter, instagram, facebook. The working class would come to a grinding hault.
I hope it goes down everywhere and stays down. I think the world would be a better place without social media