Facebook is down around the world: are you affected?

Authored by: Pierre Vitré

The popular social network Facebook is currently suffering from a severe breakdown in several countries. As far as the US is affected, it seems to be mainly a problem on the east coast. The UK is also affected, as are large swathes of Europe.

France, Great Britain, the east coast of the United States but also Eastern Europe: it seems that the issues are more extensive than you might initially imagine with reports coming from the Atlantic area of the globe. Perhaps it's a problem with some main connection cable located on the bottom of the ocean?

An ocean cable problem? / © Down Detector

Realistically speaking, it seems that Facebook is simply the victim of a problem with the servers. Unfortunately, in this situation, there is no quick and easy solution. The only hope is that Zuckerberg's team will get down to work immediately to solve the problem, but at the moment no solution has been announced.

Are you affected by the issue? Have you found yourself obsessively trying to open Facebook?

