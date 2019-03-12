We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.
Facebook takes down then reinstates Elizabeth Warren campaing ads
Authored by: Suzana Dalul

As part of her presidential campaign, Senator Elizabeth Warren recently announced that she would work to break up big tech companies and prevent 'anti-competitive' mergers, if elected. The promise also appeared in her Facebook advertisements, which the social media network took down, but quickly reinstated today amid criticism.

“Three companies have vast power over our economy and our democracy. Facebook, Amazon, and Google. We all use them. But in their rise to power, they’ve bulldozed competition, used our private information for profit, and tilted the playing field in their favor”, read the advertisement. Shortly after being posted, however, it was taken down by Facebook.

Speaking to Politico, a spokesperson of the social media giant said that the reason for the removal was a violation of policies relation the use of Facebook's corporate logo. However, the company has now decided to restore Elizabeth Warren's ads "in the interest of allowing robust debate".

The Senator responded with a Tweet, explaining that the social media network had basically proven her point:

In a blog post on Medium, Warren also previously stated that big technology companies 'wield enormous power over our digital lives', citing a finding that 70% of all Internet traffic goes through sites owned or operated by Google or Facebook. She has also specifically mentioned Facebook and the company's acquisition of WhatsApp and Instagram, stating that such mergers are 'anti competitive' and can stifle innovation.

Source: Politico, The Verge

