Feiyu Vimble 2 review: the low-cost stabilizer for smartphone shooters
Having appeared on the market a few years ago, and popularized by DJI's products, stabilizers have clearly become more widespread. FeiyuTech, one of the leaders in the field, offers a 3-axis stabilizer, designed for users who use their smartphone as a camcorder, at a very competitive price. But what is it worth in reality? We tested it for several weeks to find out.
Rating
Good
- ✓Value for money
- ✓Mini tripod and carrying case included
- ✓Easy switching between landscape and portrait
Bad
- ✕App not as good a DJI's
Comes in well under $100
Let's start with the price of the device, which as it turns out, is a pleasant surprise. Unlike some models that easily exceed $200-300, the Vimble 2 is available for $89.99. That's an ideal price for those looking for a product that is easy to use and easy to transport when it comes to shooting beautifully stabilized videos. Four colors are available: black, pink, grey and white.
Feiyutech Vimble 2 design and build quality
If you like to film and make pretty videos, you've certainly already taken an interest in the world of stabilizers. For those who still don't know what it is, it is simply a stabilized pole, also called "gimbal", whose objective is to smooth out movements and cancel the tremors generated during shooting.
Like most devices on the market, the Vimble 2 offers a classic design for this type of product. Made from composite materials, it can open up to a span of 18 cm. Compared to the first generation, this is the main new feature. This makes it easier to shoot from above or from a wider angle.
Feiyu also offers a tripod that you can screw under the stabilizer for shooting your videos. This is quite useful if you want to film yourself for a live performance. It is nice to get this tripod directly in the box. If you want to use another tripod, this is not a problem because the screw mechanism is industry standard.
Ergonomics
On the handle, there is a joystick in the center that allows you to move the phone from left to right or from top to bottom. Depending on the degree of force with which you press it, the movement may or may not accelerate. A power button is present below, and then another button for taking pictures or capturing videos (with a long press). An LED above the joystick shows you which mode you are in.
The power/mode button is located below. On the front panel, you will find the shutter that works in tandem with the Feiyu ON app on your smartphone: a short click takes a picture, or you can press and hold for video. The LED above the joystick indicates which mode you are in, and at the rear, in addition to the plug to recharge the unit, a small trigger has been placed to quickly switch from horizontal to vertical mode, refocus the gimbal or completely lock the unit so it doesn't move. Finally, there is a microUSB port on the side and a button for zoom and settings (white balance, different modes, etc.).
Finally, to secure your smartphone, simply pinch it. All smartphone sizes seem to fit, even the largest, like the OnePlus 7 Pro.
Overall, the Vimble 2 is pleasant to handle due to its weight (420 grams without the phone) and its compact size.
Feiyutech Vimble 2 software
It is not necessary to use the Feiyu ON app, developed by the manufacturer, to be able to use the Vimble 2, but it is convenient because it offers more cool features such as the tracking objects or people. it connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth, and the app is both Android and iOS compatible.
Several settings are also available to adjust the engine speed and achieve the best effects for videos. By default, I found the configuration rather good but it is nice to have access to other options to adjust the camera and stabilizer.
Feiyutech Vimble 2 battery
Feiyu promises a battery life of up to 5 hours, in theory. A normal figure for these types of things. In practice, promises are kept, unless you use your joystick a lot or recharge your smartphone using the second microUSB port on the gimbal.
Recharging is also done quite quickly via the supplied charging cable. Allow a good two hours for a full charge. It is even possible to use the device while it is charging. Unfortunately, the battery is not removable.
Final verdict
For less than $100, the Feiyu Vimble 2 is an excellent stabilizer that allows you to enjoy the joys of the technology without spending a fortune. If you like to film every moment of your trip or your friends' birthdays, this camera accessory will perfectly meet your needs.
No comments