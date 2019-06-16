Feiyu Vimble 2 review: the low-cost stabilizer for smartphone shooters

Having appeared on the market a few years ago, and popularized by DJI's products, stabilizers have clearly become more widespread. FeiyuTech, one of the leaders in the field, offers a 3-axis stabilizer, designed for users who use their smartphone as a camcorder, at a very competitive price. But what is it worth in reality? We tested it for several weeks to find out.

Feiyutech Vimble 2 design and build quality

If you like to film and make pretty videos, you've certainly already taken an interest in the world of stabilizers. For those who still don't know what it is, it is simply a stabilized pole, also called "gimbal", whose objective is to smooth out movements and cancel the tremors generated during shooting.

Like most devices on the market, the Vimble 2 offers a classic design for this type of product. Made from composite materials, it can open up to a span of 18 cm. Compared to the first generation, this is the main new feature. This makes it easier to shoot from above or from a wider angle.

The Vimble 2 has a very compact format. / © AndroidPIT

Feiyu also offers a tripod that you can screw under the stabilizer for shooting your videos. This is quite useful if you want to film yourself for a live performance. It is nice to get this tripod directly in the box. If you want to use another tripod, this is not a problem because the screw mechanism is industry standard.

A small tripod is delivered in the box. / © AndroidPIT

Ergonomics

On the handle, there is a joystick in the center that allows you to move the phone from left to right or from top to bottom. Depending on the degree of force with which you press it, the movement may or may not accelerate. A power button is present below, and then another button for taking pictures or capturing videos (with a long press). An LED above the joystick shows you which mode you are in.

Few buttons, but the main things are there. / © AndroidPIT

The power/mode button is located below. On the front panel, you will find the shutter that works in tandem with the Feiyu ON app on your smartphone: a short click takes a picture, or you can press and hold for video. The LED above the joystick indicates which mode you are in, and at the rear, in addition to the plug to recharge the unit, a small trigger has been placed to quickly switch from horizontal to vertical mode, refocus the gimbal or completely lock the unit so it doesn't move. Finally, there is a microUSB port on the side and a button for zoom and settings (white balance, different modes, etc.).

Finally, to secure your smartphone, simply pinch it. All smartphone sizes seem to fit, even the largest, like the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The trigger on the back is convenient to use. / © AndroidPIT

Overall, the Vimble 2 is pleasant to handle due to its weight (420 grams without the phone) and its compact size.