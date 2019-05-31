Revealed: women's fertility app is funded by an anti-abortion mob

According to recent research from The Guardian, a popular app for women's health and fertility control is not only sowing doubts about birth control, but also presents statements from medical consultants who are not licensed to practice in the U.S., and is funded and led by Catholic anti-abortion and anti-gay activists.

The application in question is called Femm, and collects personal data on the sexual activity and menstruation of its users. According to the operating company, the application's user base covers the US, the EU, Africa and Latin America, with 400,000 downloads since its launch in 2015.

Two of the application's medical advisors are not licensed to practice in the United States, and are also closely linked to a Catholic university in Santiago, Chile, where access to abortion remains severely restricted. On the other hand, Femm is mostly financed by private donations. Among the donors is the Chiaroscuro Foundation, a charity supported almost exclusively by Sean Fieler, a wealthy Catholic investor based in New York.

Women who use Femm to control their cycles could change their minds according to the ideology behind the company. / © Maria Savenko / Shutterstock

For a considerable time, Chiaroscuro has been supporting organizations that oppose birth control and abortion. Fieler, personally, has criticized Republicans for not banning abortion in a recent editorial. As for Femm, over the past three years, the foundation led by Fieler donated $1.79 million to developers, according to the IRS. Fieler also serves on the board of directors of the Femm Foundation, the non-profit organization that manages the application.

For the public, the Femm application does not easily reveal the philosophy of its bankrollers or leaders, and markets itself as a way to "avoid or achieve pregnancy".

What do you think? Do you use this app and has this news has changed your opinion about it? Comments are welcome.