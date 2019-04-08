Fiat to pay Tesla millions to avoid EU emission fines

Fiat is about to make a deal with electric car manufacturer Tesla. The two companies want to merge their fleets in Europe, at least in the area of exhaust gas determination and fleet consumption. This way Fiat will be able to report lower emission figures, while avoiding fines or high investments in electric cars.

The Italian-American Fiat-Chrysler group (FCA) wants to have the fleet of its registered vehicles combined with Tesla's purely electric vehicles in order to comply with the European limit values for carbon dioxide emissions from passenger cars. However, this deal does not come cheap, on the contrary: according to current reports, Fiat has to pay hundreds of million euros to Tesla.

"We'll take the road with the least cost."

FCA boss Mike Manley had already previously announced that he would accept fines for climate-damaging exhaust fumes if this was cheaper than investing heavily in electric vehicles. "We'll take the road with the least cost," says Manley.

Through fleet consumption, the European Union ensures that the automotive industry is moving in the right direction in terms of exhaust emissions. The regulations are intended to enable companies to make a smooth transition to new driving technologies. The diesel engine also plays an important role - it is causing manufacturers additional problems in view of the diesel scandal.