Find the answers you need with our new forum feature

Authored by: Bastian Siewers

The forum has been receiving less love than it deserves, but that’s soon to change. To kick off things in 2018, we’ve added some important new features, and today we’ll be telling you about the first (of many) improvements.

Up until now, you haven't been able to distinguish between a question or a discussion. We've now implemented a new feature through which the creator of a thread will be able to select the best answer, which will then be highlighted and displayed directly below the initial question that was posted.

Another button has been added for thread creators / © AndroidPIT

It’s important to be able to find answers quickly, so we've added this new feature to enable you to find exactly what you’re looking for when searching for an answer to a specific question. Say goodbye to scrolling through pages of irrelevant information!

The best answer is displayed at the top. You can see the rest of the thread by selecting “more” / © AndroidPIT

You can expect rewards too. If your answer is selected as the best by the creator of the thread, you’ll receive a whopping 100 points in our system. Don’t worry, we haven’t deleted or changed any of the previous threads. Your discussions and questions are what makes our forum thrive and we value the information and queries that you share.

In the near future, expect more and more updates to come to improve your experience, and of course we will continue to keep you up to date about them!

