Firefox puts emphasis on privacy, takes shots at Chrome

At a time when Google is using your personal data to offer you targeted ads based on your behavior on the web, Firefox has made an update that goes against this, with the promise of protecting the privacy of its users.

On almost every website we visit, our personal data is sent to dozens, even hundreds of companies, all to make the website in question earn $0.00008 more per ad. This is Peter Dolanjski's depressing observation on Firefox's blog, which includes a study by Carnegie Mellon University into online advertising. This is partly why Firefox has made a special update of its browser.

A new standard for the privacy of Internet users

"We believe that to truly protect users, we need to set a new standard that puts the privacy of these users first," David Camp, Vice President of Firefox.

This is Firefox's new war cry, which is why, starting now, users who download and install Firefox for the first time will benefit from enhanced protection against data tracking, which will automatically be enabled by default. For those who have already installed the browser, you can go to your settings, then to the security tab and go to "Tracking Protection" to select the function.

User privacy is one of Firefox's battles / © Shutterstock

What does this mean in practice? Firefox users will be protected against the tracking and widespread collection of personal data for advertising purposes. This means that identified third-party tracking cookies will then be blocked, including trackers designed for advertising, analysis, cryptography, fingerprints, session re-reading and social interactions.

Facebook also in the spotlight

When we talk about privacy, we often think of the problems of Marc Zukerberg's social network! And Facebook doesn't fall through the cracks of Firefox! David Camp, in his editorial on the browser's blog, explains that there has also been an update of Facebook Container, the Firefox extension that allows you to control and isolate Facebook's web activity. "We are releasing today the latest update of Facebook Container, which prevents Facebook from following you to other sites with built-in Facebook features, such as the "Share" and "Like" buttons," wrote Camp.

A revolution in user data protection? It's a move that we like, at least!

With this new feature, will you now switch to Firefox?