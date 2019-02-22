First Fortnite World Cup with $3 million grand prize kicks off in April
Epic Games' Fortnite may be the biggest game on the plant thanks to the uber-popular battle royale version, but attempts to get taken seriously as an eSport last year hit some hurdles, with pro gamers in Fortnite tournaments complained that frequent and abrupt updates and balance changes were disrupting their strategies. But after some refining the game mechanics,Epic is now preparing for the big one: the first ever Fortnite World Cup, with a $100,000,000 total prize pool.
Epic Games has announced that the grand tournament will kick off with the "Online Open" qualifiers from April 13 to June 16. Each week, players will compete for $1 million in prize pools. The top 100 Solo players and the top 50 Duos teams from around the world will then go forward to the Fortnite World Cup finals in New York City.
Finalists will compete for a total of $30 million in winnings. Each competitor will get at least $50,000 just for participating, while the champ will take home a cool $3 million.
The remainder of the prize money is saved for further $1 million weekly tournaments that will continue throughout of the year, as well as different Fortnite events around the globe.
Fortnite ups its game in the face of new competitors
Fortnite took the world by storm in 2018, but this year it will face ever more sophisticated competition, such as the rapidly rising Apex Legends from Respawn and Electronic Arts. Epic Games will have to continue to raise the stakes to keep players hooked on the colorful battle royale, and so far, it's working. The developer reported that the in-game Marshmello concert turned out to be the most popular Fortnite event ever, with 10.7 million players attending the virtual rave. Following, that, last Saturday was Fortnite's best ever 'normal' day with 7.6 million players taking part at the same time.
If you feel like you have what it takes to compete in the Fortnite World Cup, keep in mind that you must be at least 13 years old, and players under the age of 17 must have permission from a parent or legal guardian. Naturally, your Epic account also needs to be in good standing with Epic Games, with no outstanding penalties. You can read the full conditions here.
Will you be following the Fortnite World Cup?
Source: Epic Games
