First Huawei Mate 10 Pro photos showcase its glossy glass back and tall display

Huawei has a whole fleet of Mate 10 phones approaching on the horizon, but the flagship that's commanding all the attention is certainly the upcoming Mate 10 Pro. Thanks to a picture leaked on Chinese social network Weibo, the Mate 10 Pro has finally been spotted in the wild, giving us a look at its distinctive characteristics.

I love games with a stunning character design. What do you think? 50 50 1343 participants

Sporting a tall, near bezel-less display, the Mate 10 Pro is carrying the standard for the modern smartphone aesthetic and has placed itself as a favorite among leakers and industry insiders.

So far we've been able to feast our eyes on slick images from promotional images and official renders, but now we have a chance to see it in a more natural setting. Thanks to a user on Chinese social network Weibo, who uploaded a classic in-hand shot of the Mate 10 Pro, we can now admire it in a 'real life' context.

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro in the wild / © Weibo

While these pictures don't reveal anything new about the Mate 10 Pro, it's nice to see that it still looks good without all the corporate sheen typically added on advertising materials. The back is looking nice and glossy, indicating that it might have a back panel made of glass, just like we've seen previously this year on the P10.

Which was your favorite version of the P10? Choose Huawei P10 or Huawei P10 Lite. close You picked undefined!

What would your friends choose?

share VS 383 Votes Oops! Seems like something went wrong. Reloading might help.

414 Votes Oops! Seems like something went wrong. Reloading might help.

Display-wise, the Mate 10 Pro is said to have a Quad HD (1,440 x 2,880 pixels) display. This is opposed to the more classic 16:9 screen on the regular Mate 10, another device rumored to release alongside the Pro version. The Mate 10 Pro is packing a dual camera setup of 20 MP and 12 MP sensors on the back, most likely using Huawei's classic color/monochrome configuration.

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro is at the forefront of smartphone trends, and not just in aesthetics. Huawei is talking up artificial intelligence in connection with their new flagship. AI tasks on the Mate 10 Pro will be handled by the NPU (Neural Processing Unit) on the Kirin 970 chipset. What exactly this means in practice for the user, it's hard to say this point but we'll find out quite soon.

Opinion by Nicholas Montegriffo AI will be mandatory on smartphones to keep them relevant in the next 5 years What do you think? 50 50 2 participants

The official reveal of the Mate 10 Pro (alongside several rumored sister models, including the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Lite) is scheduled for Monday, October 16th. Then we'll get to see whether its function can measure up to its form.

What do you think? Will the Mate 10 Pro have what it takes to beat out the competition such as Google Pixel 2?