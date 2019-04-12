Final Fantasy XV director creates first Paralympic video game

In general, videogames have never done much to increase the visibility of people with disabilities, especially sports videogames. But fortunately, this is changing: JP Games has announced The Pegasus Dream Tour, a very special sports fantasy RPG, as it is the first official videogame of the Paralympic Games.

The JP Games studio was founded by Hajime Tabata, director of the famous Final Fantasy XV game. Tabata left Square Enix five months ago, with the aim of working "on a project with which I want to make my next challenge a reality". Now, the director is working on the creation of the title The Pegasus Dream Tour, a fantasy sports role-playing game with the peculiarity of being the first official video game of the Paralympic Games.

In the narrative of The Pegasus Dream Tour, players awaken special skills to participate in an alternative version of the Paralympic Games, held in a fictional city called Pegasus City. The project aims to increase public interest in Paralympic sports in the run-up to the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Promotional image of Hajime Tabata's new officially licensed Paralympic Games video game / © The International Paralympic Committee. / © JP Games

"This is no ordinary sports video game," said Tabata in a statement issued by the International Paralympic Committee. "With this new role-playing game, JP Games will represent the unique wonders of Paralympic sports. With this video game, we want to contribute to the future growth of the Paralympic Games, not only as a sporting event, but also as a form of entertainment with content that we hope will retain its long-term value."

Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee, added: "In the Paralympics, sport has excellence, and it helps transform the public's attitude toward people with disabilities like no other event. I can't wait to see and play this game, to see how the spectacular abilities of athletes are represented."

The Pegasus Dream Tour will be available for various platforms, including smartphones. No launch date has yet been announced, but it is expected to be before summer 2020.

Do you know of any games that include characters with disabilities? Let us in the comments below.