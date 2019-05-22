Five greatest advantages of artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence is penetrating more and more areas of daily life, and that is a good thing, because AI not only has dangers and risks to offer, but also brings many advantages and completely new opportunities for many people.

Safer through traffic

The future of car traffic is self-propelled or at least much more automated than before. Keeping an eye on the many variables and possible situations requires exactly the qualities that a well-designed AI system brings with it. In this way, traffic runs more smoothly and, above all, more safely for all concerned.

This is not even about your own vehicle. In China, for example, artificial intelligence is used to dynamically and automatically control traffic light circuits so that ambulances, police or fire brigades can arrive at the scene more quickly and provide assistance. Only artificial intelligence can connect the measurement data of countless sensors, vehicles and other things in this way and initiate appropriate measures in fractions of a second.

AI makes cars and traffic safer in general. / © AndroidPIT

More accurate weather forecasts

It sounds banal, but the strengths of AI in processing extremely large amounts of data take weather forecasting to a new level. This is less important for the way to work or the question of whether to bring an umbrella or whether it is better to stay at home, but rather decisive for agriculture and disaster prevention. Those who can better predict the weather, storms, rainfall or droughts can better adjust to the weather conditions. Long-term climate predictions are important for farmers to be able to plan sowing and harvesting as well as the type of products being grown. Especially in times of advancing climate change and steadily increasing population figures, the help of artificial intelligence can prove to be a real lifesaver here.

Better medical diagnoses

Apropos lifesavers: With the use of AI, doctors can diagnose many diseases much faster and more accurately than before. Especially in cancer diagnostics, AI can work wonders, and here speed is of the essence - the earlier the correct diagnosis is made, the better the chances of recovery. Artificial intelligence ensures that mankind is closer than ever to the goal of defeating cancer.

More accessibility

Not everyone can use the keyboard and mouse or type on a touch screen. AI-based language assistants tear down barriers to Internet use and everyday life that have made life difficult for many people for many years. No matter if Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, Cortana or one of the countless AI-based chatbots that exist now: They all ensure that even more people can make their everyday lives more comfortable and better. The things that can be done with such systems were unthinkable just a few years ago. Actions like Google's Project Euphonia also help people with disabilities, and that can only be done with AI.