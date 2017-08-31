Follow our editors at IFA 2017!

The IFA 2017 is kicking off officially on September 1, but AndroidPIT is already on the show floors attending exciting press conferences from the likes of Samsung, LG, Lenovo, Sony before the show gets under way. Cool announcements like the LG V30 to new Samsung wearables can already be found on our homepage. We want to keep you in the know and show you what life at the IFA 2017 is really like, and all the exclusive and insider information you need to know about in this live blog article, full of awesome pictures, videos and information that will make you go weak at the knees.