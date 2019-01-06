Fossil: the best smartwatches for him or her

Fossil is one of the classic watch brands that has managed to make a name for itself in the world of modern smartwatches. If you are looking for a WearOS smartwatch that is both elegant and refined, the best choice can be found in the Fossil family, which includes (among others) Diesel, Skagen and Michael Kors. In case you are unsure on which one to buy, here is our guide with the best models for him and her.

Best Fossil smartwatches for her

Michael Kors Access Runway

This smart watch from the Fossil group has an elegant and premium design. Suitable for even the most refined settings, it still has all the smart features you would expect, including NFC, GPS and a heart rate monitor.

You can use the smartwatch to make payments and to monitor your physical activity, although I personally recommend replacing the elegant strap with a silicone one before you start running....

Elegant and classy! / © AndroidPIT

Fossil Venture HR

More discreet and also suitable for casual evenings with friends would be the Fossil Venture HR. Thanks to its many variations of cases and straps, you can customize it to fit your personal style.

On the right side, a rotating crown and two push-buttons help you navigate via the touchscreen. On board, of course, we find the famous WearOS, which has already been updated to the latest version with the new features from Google Fit.

A nice gift idea. / © AndroidPIT by Ira Efremova

Skagen Falster 2

The Skagen Falster 2 is not necessarily a woman's watch. With its minimalist style, however, it is more suitable for thin wrists and is easier to match with a variety of clothes and accessories.

Don't be fooled by the simplicity of the watchfaces though, the Skagen Falster 2 has all the smart features you would expect from a connected watch, thanks to WearOS and access to the Play Store. Like all smartwatches on this list, it is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones.

The Skagen Falster 2 is actually suitable for everyone thanks to its design. / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

Best Fossil smartwatches for him

Emporio Armani Connected

Since we know even our male audience enjoys stylish watches, how could an Emporio Armani smart watch be missing from our list? It is a watch that's perhaps too expensive for the functions it offers, but, as we well know, normally the most renowned brands have a price tag to match their reputation. In the world of smart devices the story is certainly no different.

For around $400 you will receive a complete smartwatch - elegant, robust and great on the wrist of even the least technological and most attentive to style.

Beautiful and elegant but expensive... / © AndroidPIT

Diesel Full Guard 2.5

Here we have the least discreet smartwatch on the list. With its impressive design, the Diesel Full Guard 2.5 will certainly not go unnoticed, but that's not necessarily a bad thing.

If you are looking for a large, rugged and industrially-designed smartwatch, the Diesel smartwatch may be for you. Not very suitable for the gym because of its small size, but you can still wear it for most other occasions.

A watch with an important design. / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

Fossil Explorist HR

The HR Explorist can be considered the male version of the HR Venture seen above. It offers a large display, minimalist design and multiple strap and cases combinations.

Google Fit will take care of your health by inviting you to exercise. Meanwhile, Google Pay, thanks to the presence of NFC, will allow you to pay without the need to have your wallet on you. An excellent smartwatch for those just entering the world of wearables.

The display is highlighted by the slim-framed design. / © AndroidPIT by Ira Efremova

Have you already purchased a Fossil smartwatch? Tell us about your experience in the comments!