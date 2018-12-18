Four cameras? First high-res images of Huawei P30 and P30 Pro

The Mate 20 Pro just arrived on the market and we are already talking about the new high-end series from Huawei. The P30 and P30 Pro will be launched in a few months, most likely after the MWC in Barcelona. However, thanks to the manufacturer of cases Olixar we can already take a closer look at the two devices. Here are the first high-resolution images!

As it's now happening more and more in the world of smartphones, it is no longer the manufacturers who lift the curtain to give us the first appearance of a flagship. This is also the case with Huawei's top-of-the-range P30 and P30 Pro, which will be arriving next spring. The first images of upcoming phones from the Chinese brand come directly from Olixar - a company that produces smartphone covers. Thanks to renders of smartphones inside transparent covers, their design is no longer a secret.

These covers partly hide the design but show interesting details. P30 Pro (left) and P30 (right) in photo. / © Olixar

On the front we can already see a large display with a dew drop notch - an improvement from the P20 and P20 Pro. Judging by the shape of the notch we will not see a 3D face scanner on the two smartphones, but since there is no hole in the covers for the fingerprint reader it is possible it is located inside the display. The bezels around it are small, but there is still a slightly more pronounced border at the bottom.

What is striking, however, is the body of the two devices: the P30 could indeed sport a triple camera on the back - we can deduce that from the hole on the cover, although Olixar does not show us the back of this model in its render.

At the very least, you'll know where to go to protect your P30 and P30 Pro... / © Olixar

The P30 Pro will make a further leap forward by implementing a fourth camera: really Huawei? Beside these 4 cameras, there is a dual-LED flash and what seems to be laser sensors for autofocus. It is not yet clear what the four sensors are for, but we can bet that Huawei will use a configuration similar to that already seen on Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro with another (and currently unknown) addition.

As for the technical specifications nothing has been leaked yet, although it seems logical the device uses a SoC Kirin 980 recently launched by Huawei and that should also arrive on Honor View 20.

What do you think of these upcoming smartphones? Let us know in the comments.