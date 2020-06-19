Free apps for Android and iOS: grab them while you can
The week is coming to an end. Once again we have thrown ourselves into the app pool and fished for apps that are currently free for you download. Here's what we have found for your iOS or Android smartphone this week.
It is not always easy to keep app lists up to date. Therefore we are always very happy if you tell us that an app is no longer available for free. For this, I would like to thank you at this point. If you have noticed any apps that are currently available for free and are missing from this, please let us know in the comments. But for now, I wish you a lot of fun with our list today.
Free apps for Android
Games
- The Enchanted Worlds (free instead of 4.29 Euro): An adventure game that takes you to strange worlds in search of magical books. Besides beautiful graphics, the game offers you some puzzles that are begging to be solved.
- Pirate Defender Premium: Captain Shooting Offline (Free instead of 2,09 Euro): Set sail and become a pirate. In this shooting game, you fight your opponents with bombs, dynamite, and other weapons. With the premium version, you unlock pistols, avoid advertising, and get 10,000 pieces of gold (in-game, logically).
Productivity apps
- PowerAudio Plus Music Player (free instead of 4,19 Euro): A music player that supports formats like MP3, WAV or AAC. You can also create playlists, delete or add songs to your favorites, set a ringtone, and much more.
- Home Workout MMA Spartan Pro (Free instead of 3,59 Euro): This fitness app wants to help you get in shape without any equipment. It can be used by beginners as well as by sports enthusiasts.
- Gif Me! Camera Pro (Free instead of 1.49 Euro): A camera app with which you can create gifs and send them by mail or share them on social platforms.
Free apps for iOS
Games
- Xenowerk (free instead of 2,29 Euro): An old friend comes back to our list. The action game Xenowerk is again available for free in the App Store. The shooter includes good graphics and the task to destroy mutants.
- Touchgrind Skate 2 (Free instead of 7,99 Euro): A game for all fingerboard fans. In this game, you can skate through four different modes ranging from competition to multiplayer.
Productivity apps
- Helix Tuner (free instead of 5,99 Euro): A tuning app for your instruments. The special thing about it is that Helix Tuner does not use the pitch of your instrument. Instead, it creates an interference pattern. It does this by combining the desired pitch with the recorded sound. You can use this pattern as a guide for tuning your instrument.
- AudioKit Retro Piano + AUv3 (free instead of 2,99 Euro): With this app, you can bring a Retro Piano directly to your iPhone and create your own little piano pieces.
- Auxy Jam - Simple Beat Maker (free instead of 3.99 Euro): Another app that helps you to create your own music. Here you can create your own beats.
Unfortunately, we are already done with this week's list of free apps. Are there any apps that are no longer available for free or have you noticed any errors? Please let us know in the comments.
