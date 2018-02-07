3 functions to add right when you get your smartphone

Your smartphone is no longer just a device that allows you to call and connect with other people via WhatsApp. There are many possible ways to customize on Android and the new software versions along with the development of the technology have introduced some new interesting goodies. No matter which way you use your device, don’t forget to activate these three features, they’ll make your life easier!

Google Assistant

Use your voice, and not just to send voice messages on WhatsApp. Activating Google Assistant will make life easier because you can rely on Google's digital assistant at any time, by asking a simple question, without even having to touch the device. So for example you can even use it while you’re driving.

You can ask the Assistant for advice on restaurants and hotels, information on public transport, weather forecasts, the commitments you have saved in your calendar, or even ask questions about your favorite TV characters, athletes, recipes, and so on. You can even ask the Assistant to tell you a joke. And if you’ve already started making your home smart, you can even ask it to play Netflix on the TV in the living room or to adjust the light in the bedroom.

Wake up, Google Assistant! / © AndroidPIT

In order to activate it you will need to have Lollipop or a later operating system that is equipped with at least 1.5 GB of RAM. Just press down on the home button for a few seconds and the Assistant will wake up.

Smart Lock

This is in my opinion of one the most interesting features, although it's often underestimated or completely ignored. Smart Lock will save you time by unlocking your smartphone’s lock screen whenever you find yourself in a specific situation: when the device is in contact with your body, when you get home or to the office, or when you have your smartwatch on your wrist. You can also take advantage of voice or face recognition to unlock the device in no time.

You can easily access the security section in the setting menu to activate and customize this feature to your liking.

For optimizing and speeding up access to your Android./ © AndroidPIT

How to find your device

My smartphone often goes missing and we all know about the repercussions of losing it: in addition to the economic loss linked to the value of the device, there’s also the loss of sensitive data and memories. It’s always a tragedy, but there is something you can do to make this experience less traumatic: activate Find My Device to recover it.

This is a feature offered directly by Google previously known as Android Device Manager. The name has changed but its function is the same: log in to this page from a PC, enter the password linked to your Google account on the lost device. If your GPS is on and your smartphone is on, you can quickly locate it as well as use it remotely:

Lock the device: you can also choose to display a message on your smartphone's lock screen with an alternate phone number you would like to be called on. Reset the device: all data will be deleted and at the end of the process it can no longer be located with Find My Device. Ring the device: Your smartphone will ring for 5 minutes even if it’s set to silent mode. A useful feature even when you’re sure the device is somewhat at home, but you don't remember where.

That's where my phone was hiding! / © AndroidPIT

If you’re one of the 1.1% of users with Oreo on your smartphone, you can rest assured that you won’t have to do anything: from Android 8.0 onwards this feature is active by default. If you’re struggling with Nougat, Marshmallow or even Lollipop (still?), you will have to activate it manually by following the link above.

So have you already activated these functions on your Android smartphone?