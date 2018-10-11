Galaxy A9 official with quad camera, 8GB RAM: this is a mid-range?

Samsung has officially upgraded its A-game today, presenting the new Galaxy A9 (2018) in Kuala Lumpur and Milan. With a groundbreaking quad camera on the rear (with AI help, of course), 8GB RAM, plenty of storage and premium features...is this really a 'mid-range' Galaxy A device?

Samsung's Galaxy S and Note ranges usually get all the love, both from the press and from Samsung itself. But now the Korean company's strategy has changed...we heard we would see more innovations on the mid-range A-series, and now we see the proof.

Four eyes on the prize

The Galaxy A9 (2018) boasts an unprecedented quad-camera setup on the rear, including the dedicated telephoto camera lens for 2x optical zoom previously reserved for Samsung flagships. Add to that an ultra-wide sensor (120-degree field of view, 8MP, F2.4), a 5MP depth sensor for Live Focus bokeh shots, and finally the main sensor boasts a 24MP F1.7 primary camera. All four rear cameras are arranged in a neat vertical row on the back.

How the quad camera appears on the back of the A9. / © AndroidPIT

On the image above, you can also see the fingerprint sensor close to the camera module, located in the center of the phones two sides. But what about selfies? There's a 24MP F2.0 sensor front camera for that.

It's not just about cameras

The quad-camera is certainly impressive but it isn't the only new thing on the Galaxy A9. The Snapdragon 710 octa-core chipset makes its Samsung debut here, and this device is also a memory monster. The high-spec variant packs 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage while the base model gets 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Both are powered by a big 3,800 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) technical specifications Dimensions: 162.5 x 77 x 7.8 mm Weight: 183 g Battery size: 3800 mAh Screen size: 6.3 in Display technology: AMOLED Screen: 2220 x 1080 pixels (392 ppi) Front camera: 24 megapixels Rear camera: 24 megapixels Flashlight: LED Android version: 8.0 - Oreo RAM: 6 GB Internal storage: 128 GB Removable storage: microSD Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Number of cores: 8 Max. clock speed: 2.2 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 5.0

The Galaxy A9 (2018) borrows a lot from the flagships when it comes to its screen and appearance. The display is a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED (2220×1080). Color options include Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue and Bubblegum Pink. Creative names as is typical for the industry, but it also looks like Samsung is adopting the trend of gradient color displays, with the tone shifting subtly along the body of the smartphone when it catches the light at certain angles.

Available colors for the Galaxy A9 (2018). / © Samsung

Software-wise, it's not so cutting-edge, shipping with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, with Samsung Experience overlaid, of course. Bixby Voice will be supported, with the dedicated button also present.

At the moment, we have price and availability confirmed for the European market: it goes on sale in November at 599 euros for the standard version or 649 euros for the 8GB/512GB model. We'll update this page with US price and availability when we know more.

What do you think of the new Galaxy A9? Does the quad-camera tempt you?