Galaxy Fit-e: $35 fitness tracker shows up on Samsung website

On Facebook we got the tip that the Albanian Samsung website presented one of its future products very early. It is the inexpensive fitness tracker Galaxy Fit-e, which was actually unveiled in February during the unpacked event and in the shadow of the Galaxy S10 family. But we had actually not expected it until the end of May.

Actually it was said that the new fitness tracker Galaxy Fit and Fit-e should come on 21 May on the (US) market. Now the product page for the Fit-e went live on the Samsung website of the small European state of Albania. The fact that this is probably a mistake is shown by the shop links that are not yet working.

So we can't yet check whether Samsung in Albania is keeping the originally targeted price of the equivalent of 35 US dollars. If this were the case, the Galaxy Fit-e digital fitness bracelet would be in direct competition with the equally inexpensive Xiaomi Mi Band, which is now in its third generation and is mixing up the market.

The Xiaomi Mi Band is popular because it's cheap / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

The Samsung Galaxy Fit-e works with the FreeRTOS operating system and uses a monochrome PMOLED display. It connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth 5.0. According to the manufacturer, the 70 mAh battery will last for one week. The waterproof (5 ATM) case measures 40.2 x 16 millimeters and weighs 15 grams.

The tracker measures your sleep, and when you move, it supposedly intelligently detects the sport and records the corresponding data. Your pulse is permanently tracked and sent to your smartphone or trusted health app.

Of course, the smartphone connection also works in the other direction. So the Galaxy Fit-e informs you on the wrist about calls and instant messages haptically by vibration as well as optically on the display with app symbol and name of the caller or sender.

On the Albanian website Samsung shows the Galaxy Fit-e in black, yellow and white. But as already mentioned, there is still no online shop in Albania that lists the Fitnesstracker. And on the Samsung websites of the other countries there is also no trace of the inexpensive sports bracelet. We will therefore have to continue to be patient. We are eagerly awaiting the test and especially the comparison with the obvious competitors Xiaomi Mi Band 3.