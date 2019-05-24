Best Buy doesn't seem to believe in the Galaxy Fold anymore

Due to technical issues, Samsung had postponed the release of its foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold . The latest news was that the device would be coming soon, but will that actually happen? Best Buy is currently cancelling all pre-orders.

Actually Samsung's foldable smartphone should have been released on April 26th. But then the problems with the review units sent out to journalists came up. Then the boss of the company, DJ Koh himself, said that the time would come "soon".

The only question is when is soon? - possibly not as soon as some might wish if Best Buy cancelling all preorders in the US is any indication. The company itself confirmed this in its online forum. Those who pre-ordered the Galaxy Fold will receive a $100 voucher from Best Buy as a kind of compensation.

iFixit found several problems with Galaxy Fold / © iFixit

A pre-order is now no longer possible with the electronics chain. Samsung itself had also recently asked pre-orderers if they really still wanted their Galaxy Fold.

Originally, the smartphone was to be released in the USA on 26 April. But after the first test devices failed by the dozen, Samsung first wanted to make the smartphone more robust. Some testers had peeled back a film attached to the display and removed it. In fact, however, it was an integral part of the display. Oops.

The iFixit experts also found several huge gaps in the crease that could easily be penetrated by foreign objects which could become lodged under the display. Samsung wants to reduce these gaps. However, it is unclear whether they will actually be completely closed in the future.

When the Samsung Galaxy Fold will actually be available is still not certain. DJ Koh had recently said that the smartphone would come soon and "will not be too late". However, if the launch was imminent, would Best Buy cancel pre-orders at this stage?

Do you still believe that the Galaxy Fold will ever be available? Or were the folding smartphones just a good idea that won't work in practice just yet? Let us know in the comments.