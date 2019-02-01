Samsung's folding smartphone shows up in official video
The Galaxy S10 will be presented at a launch event a few days before the MWC. But what about Samsung folding smartphone? A video that was published by the manufacturer and immediately taken offline again shows the device together with other visions of the future.
This reinforces rumors that Samsung will also show off the Galaxy Fold at the Unpacked event, perhaps giving the press the opportunity to get their hands on the phone for the first time. Maybe there will finally be information about a fixed release date, because the South Korean manufacturer leaves their fans in the dark so far.
Not much is to be seen of the new device yet. A young woman unfolds the smartphone, which seems to have both a flexible display on the inside and a "rigid" screen on the front. However, the model appears much thinner than the model shown by Samsung at the SDC and as it looks on first renderings - probably thanks to video editing.
Why is Samsung teasing us just now?
Samsung may have deliberately published the video and taken it off the web to get a fresh boost of attention for the Galaxy Fold and draw attention back from the recent leaked images of Huawei's folding smartphone. That's just my guess, of course.
According to previous information the Galaxy Fold won't exactly be a bargain. Allegedly, the smartphone costs just around $1,800 and is thus about twice as expensive as the Galaxy S10 is supposed to be. At the end of March, the device will even be delivered to the first buyers. However, it is not known to what extent Samsung plans to produce the product.
What do you think about the video and maybe the other creations that Samsung shows in the clip? Is there a "I want this" feeling coming up inside or does it look like a gimmick?
Source: Ishan Agarwal
