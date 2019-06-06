Are you ready to fall in love with the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10?

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is one of this year's most anticipated smartphones. After hearing about it several times these past months, this time the information would seem much more than just noise. Thanks to the reliable Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) and 91Mobiles, we are now able to take a first look at the drastic redesign of Samsung's next phablet.

The design shown in the video published today on the 91Mobiles YouTube channel represents a drastic change of direction for Samsung's Galaxy Note line. The new flagship ditches the horizontally arranged camera compartment in favor of a vertical layout, positioned in the upper corner. Unlike Samsung's mid-range devices, which use a rectangular module, the Note 10's module is significantly more rounded.

The Galaxy Note 10 will, therefore, have three rear cameras, presumably borrowed from the Galaxy S10 and S10+, announced earlier this year at Samsung's first Unpacked event. As a result, we will find the now famous 12-megapixel main sensor with variable aperture, accompanied by a telephoto lens and, for the first time on the Galaxy Note range, an ultra-wide-angle lens.

The new design shows a clear change from the previous generation. / © OnLeaks x 91Mobiles

What has intrigued us the most is the absence of a heart rate sensor, which would suggest that Samsung would abandon this technology, adopted since 2014 with the Galaxy S5. In addition, these renderings also confirm the fact that the company has now also abandoned the headphone jack.

The abandonment of the audio jack now seems official for Samsung. / © OnLeaks x 91Mobiles

The Galaxy Note 10 will probably be announced during the month of August. It is rumored that this year it will not come alone, but that there will also be a larger and more expensive Pro variant, without forgetting the respective 5G versions.

Are you also impressed by the new design of Samsung's Note range?