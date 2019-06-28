Galaxy Note 10+: its true design finally unveiled!
Samsung is actively working on the successor to its Galaxy Note 9. This year, two models could be launched: a Note 10 and a Note 10+ (or Pro). If until now, we had been given renderings, we finally have real images thanks to a video published by TechTalk TV, enough to salivate before a probable presentation on August 9.
A punch hole in the middle
A few weeks before its presentation, the first renderings of the Galaxy Note 10 have already multiplied but never real images of the device had been disclosed. A video published on the Internet and shared by Onleaks reveals images from a certain Aaron Guan.
This Galaxy Note 10+ has a completely bezel-less design that is very attractive. Overall, the smartphone takes the general lines of previous generations and purifies them, but as expected, Note 10 will feature a hole in the screen at the front but in the middle. This will make it possible to hide the front camera in particular.
#Samsung - #GalaxyNote10 - SAMSUNG GALAXY NOTE 10+ REAL LIVE PHOTOS https://t.co/fEbg6D20j0 pic.twitter.com/5kngmf50WW— /LEAKS (@Slashleaks) 28 June 2019
Triple camera in the back
The photos disclosed today confirm not only the appearance of the camera but also the presence of a triple photo sensor at the rear in vertical position (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP). One of the objectives should be able to propose variable openings: f/1.5, f/1.8 and f/2.4. Finally, as a reminder, this Note 10+ should include an Exynos 9820 processor, 12 GB of RAM and a 4500 mAh battery. All under Android Pie with OneUI.
What do you think of this Galaxy Note 10+?
