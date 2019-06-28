Galaxy Note 10+: its true design finally unveiled!

Samsung is actively working on the successor to its Galaxy Note 9 . This year, two models could be launched: a Note 10 and a Note 10+ (or Pro). If until now, we had been given renderings, we finally have real images thanks to a video published by TechTalk TV, enough to salivate before a probable presentation on August 9.

A punch hole in the middle

A few weeks before its presentation, the first renderings of the Galaxy Note 10 have already multiplied but never real images of the device had been disclosed. A video published on the Internet and shared by Onleaks reveals images from a certain Aaron Guan.

This Galaxy Note 10+ has a completely bezel-less design that is very attractive. Overall, the smartphone takes the general lines of previous generations and purifies them, but as expected, Note 10 will feature a hole in the screen at the front but in the middle. This will make it possible to hide the front camera in particular.

Triple camera in the back

The photos disclosed today confirm not only the appearance of the camera but also the presence of a triple photo sensor at the rear in vertical position (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP). One of the objectives should be able to propose variable openings: f/1.5, f/1.8 and f/2.4. Finally, as a reminder, this Note 10+ should include an Exynos 9820 processor, 12 GB of RAM and a 4500 mAh battery. All under Android Pie with OneUI.