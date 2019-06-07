Galaxy Note 10 Pro renders show quad camera, no Bixby button or headphone jack

We got our first look at what appears to be the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 yesterday, courtesy of the reliable leaker OnLeaks. Today, he's back with more. Now, we have the Note 10 Pro in digital render form.

We're eagerly anticipating the launch of the Note 10 and Note 10 Pro later this year. The big unveiling is expected to happen in August, but leak season is already upon us. There's speculation about having four different models in the series, the death of the headphone jack, and maybe even the death of hardware buttons. Let's see if the renders of the Note 10 Pro back any of this up, and what the differences are between it and the plain Note 10 renders.

As you can see in the video above, the Note 10 Pro is shown with a single hole punch front camera in the display, no headphone jack, and no Bixby button. The power and volume keys, however, are still present. In the camera module, you'll see three sensors arranged in a line on the left, with a ToF camera on the right which wasn't present on the Note 10 renders. On the bottom is a speaker grille, microphone, S-Pen slot, and the USB Type-C port. And on the top, there's a SIM tray and what appears to be an IR blaster.

The Note 10 Pro is believed to have a 6.75-inch display with a Quad HD+ resolution, Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9820 depending on the market, and up to 512 GB of storage / 12 GB of RAM, and 5G support.

Would you go for the Note 10 or Note 10 Pro? Let us know in the comments!