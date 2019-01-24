Another month will pass before the Galaxy S10 and S10+ will be presented. But new pictures already give the best view of the design of the two Samsung smartphones.

These are not the first, but probably the best pictures of the Galaxy S10 and Galay S10+, which AllAboutSamsung has now published exclusively on their website. Instead of render images, you can view real hands-on photos showing the expected design of the flagship duo.

On the first picture on the front, the front camera integrated into the display immediately catches the eye, which lenses through a hole in the screen panel. It also turns out that Samsung will equip the Galaxy S10 with one Selfie and the Galaxy S10+ with two Selfie-nips. Otherwise, the display is embedded in the case with a narrow frame that is narrower on the long sides than on the top and bottom.

The Galaxy S10 (left) has only one front camera, where the Galaxy S10+ (right) has two. / © AllAboutSamsung

On the back of both models there is a triple camera setup with LED flash and the typical Samsung heart rate monitor. A fingerprint sensor is not recognizable and reinforces the rumors that the biometric sensor is integrated into the display.

With the main camera there is probably the same setup with both models. / © AllAboutSamsung

On the underside there is good news for friends of the jack connection, because it seems to be there again with both models. In addition there is of course the USB-C port and a speaker output. Also typical for Samsung: The power button is again on the right, the volume rocker and Bixby button on the left.

Good news for fans of the Klinkenanschluss. / © AllAboutSamsung

AllAboutSamsung does not have any new information about the technical specifications, we already know a fair enough thanks to the rumor mill and earlier leaks, all collected for your in our main page on the Galaxy S10.

What do you think about the design of the Galaxy S10? Would you have wished for something new, or are you glad that Samsung is largely relying on the familiar exterior?