We're geeting a Cardinal Red version of the Samsung Galaxy S10e

Are you excited about Samsung's new Cardinal Red color and can't wait to see it on the smallest model in the Galaxy S10 series? According to Roland Quandt, there won't be much of a wait. In fact, the leaker has just announced the arrival of Galaxy S10e in the beautiful red color.

After the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+, the Galaxy S10e, the most economical device in the series, is about to make its market debut in the fiery Cardinal Red color. Like its older brothers, even the smallest S10 will probably only be sold in a handful of European countries in red, as well as in South Korea and China. Unfortunately, we still have no news from the point of view of the US market.

Yes, there's a "Cardinal Red" Samsung Galaxy S10e coming, too! https://t.co/yOUxVrP47u — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) 3 June 2019

We are therefore quite happy with the choice of Samsung, which launched its Galaxy S10e during the end of February in six different colors, a clear move to respond to the Apple iPhone XR, which is also available in red.

Obviously, the Galaxy S10e Cardinal Red will have the same technical specifications as the models available in the other colors, starting with the 5.8-inch AMOLED screen, an SoC Exynos 9820, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and a dual camera consisting of a 12MP main sensor and an ultra wide-angle 16MP sensor.