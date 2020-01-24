The Galaxy S9's update to Android 10 has been put on hold

It is a nuisance for many smartphone users who do not want to change their mobile phone every year, but want to use good devices for a few years: eternally waiting for the latest Android version. Now owners of the Samsung Galaxy S9 must continue to practice patience. The update to Android 10 announced for January has been postponed.

In May, Google will most likely give an outlook on the new Android version, which will be Android 11, at the Google I/O 2020. Galaxy S9 owners can only smile tiredly about this. Because although the final version of Android 10 was already rolled out last fall, they still have to deal with Android 9 Pie.

Galaxy S9: Beta testers have access to Android 10

Originally, Samsung planned the rollout for Android 10 for Samsung Galaxy S9 models for January 2020, but as the South Korean company's updated Android 10 schedule now shows, owners of the popular smartphone can expect a fresh operating system and new features in March at the earliest. Why Samsung will not roll out the update until March is not clear. Beta testers already have access to the operating system.

In contrast to the Galaxy S9, Samsung's phablet smartphone, the Galaxy Note 9, already received the update to Android 10 at the beginning of January. New features and functions include the system-wide Dark Mode, new emojis, improved gesture control and even more customization options for symbols, colors or fonts.

By the end of January 2020, Samsung wants to have rolled out the adapted Google operating system with the new user interface One UI 2.0 for these smartphones: