Samsung could release Face Unlock-only tablet this summer

New Android tablets have become rare. Now Samsung seems to venture back and will soon present the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, which may be unveiled alongside the Galaxy Note on August 9 in New York. The first render pictures and rumored specs have appeared online, teasing us with the early details.

No fingerprint sensor or navigation buttons

Google no longer really believes in the future of Android tablets. This doesn't stop Samsung from preparing a new tablet, the Galaxy Tab S4, which can be seen from all sides thanks to a render image published by AndroidHeadlines.

Hey, where are the buttons? / © AndroidHeadlines

We can admire the tablet from all sides and, in addition to having a slim design and tuning by AKG, it presents a big new feature for the Galaxy Tab range: there's no visible home button. It seems that the tablet will no longer have the physical keys that were characteristic of the previous iterations.

It is striking that the tablet has no fingerprint sensor. It may be installed behind the display glass (unlikely) or non-existent (even more likely). Samsung probably relies more on face unlocking (and perhaps the iris scanner) for security. Visible, but not exaggeratedly large bezels remain around the display. Compared to its predecessor, the display should be slightly larger, at 10.5 inches.

Support for the S-Pen

Another hypothesis that has not yet been confirmed is the support for a stylus on Galaxy Tab S4. Last year's model was equipped with it and Samsung will probably continue on the same path with the new device. What if the fingerprint reader were integrated into the S-Pen? That would certainly be an interesting and original solution.

The new features of the Bluetooth-empowered S-Pen are already a big selling point of the Galaxy Note 9, so why not integrate this usefulness into the new Galaxy Tab too?

Note 9 may also use a fingerprint reader in the S-Pen. / © Samsung

Very good specifications, not the best

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, according to the latest rumors, will be equipped with a SoC Snapdragon 835 and not the latest top of the range chip. Only 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory will be present. The times when tablets outperformed smartphones with their technical specifications are long gone.

The battery is rumored to be a dependable 7,300 mAh. Interestingly, Samsung wants to bring the DeX function to the Galaxy Tab S4. Of course, Android 8.1 Oreo and the ever-present Samsung Experience (formerly Touchwiz) will be running.

When will it be released?

There are two prevailing theories as to when the new Galaxy tablet will be unveiled to the world. The first bets on an August 9 launch in New York alongside the Galaxy Note 9. This would make sense if support for the S-Pen is intended to be a big selling point.

On the other hand, if Samsung wants to reserve the spotlight for the Note 9 at the Unpacked event, then it's quite likely that the Galaxy Tab S4 will be officially presented at the IFA 2018 in Berlin at the end of August.

Do you think Samsung can revive the Android tablet world? What do you think a successful Android tablet should have?