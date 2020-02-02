Galaxy Z Flip: First hands-on video shows the new folding mobile phone

A well-known technology leaker showed the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip in a hand-on video on Twitter before the public launch. The video looks real if you look at the leaks of the last week .

A surprise before the Super Bowl Night: While we are all eagerly waiting for the kick-off, a video that was published on Twitter has attracted our full attention. Ben Geskin, actually known for his own interpretations of new technology, released today, Sunday, via Twitter the first hands-on video of the alleged Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip - First Hands On Video pic.twitter.com/4b8Uzt5kRB — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 2, 2020

Folding smartphones were a big topic here with us last week. Without mincing my words, I talked about them; the guys have published videos about the Galaxy Fold and their likes and dislikes - and you've been discussing with us diligently. What we see in the now released video is really promising. In contrast to the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the new Z Flip can be folded upright. When folded it is super compact and handy. When opened, it looks like a narrow, elongated mobile phone.

We are very curious to see how Samsung has designed the display and folding mechanism this time. It is also noticeable that the smartphone only has a small, thumb-sized display on the front for indications. Two panels as with the Fold will therefore probably not exist with the Z Flip.

What do you think of the video? Do you think it's real? And what do you think of the design? Let's discuss in the comments.