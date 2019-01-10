Garmin and Tapkey: unlock your car with your watch
At CES in Las Vegas, Garmin and Tapkey presented a new system that will allow us to unlock the doors of our future cars in complete safety and using only the smartwatch on our wrist. Goodbye car keys?
Las Vegas is buzzing - one of the most important tech fairs in the world is underway, and the news is flowing non-stop. Today, it's Garmin's turn. In collaboration with Tapkey, the company demonstrated a system for safely unlocking your car doors.
Tapkey's CEO, Gilbert Heodl, was very proud of the collaboration that naturally combines Garmin's great hardware with his company's software. Speaking about the automotive industry, Matt Munn, Managing Director of Garmin Automotive OEM, said: "A number of OEMs are interested in new mobile vehicle access solutions. OEMs see an opportunity to differentiate themselves by offering their customers greater convenience and flexibility with these wearable devices."
"The smartwatch is an ideal device to unlock your car, simply because you wear it all the time", said Jochen Schurich, Tapkey co-founder and Senior Business Development Lead. "It's easy, practical and safe. In addition, Garmin smartwatches have a battery life of about two weeks."
At CES, the two companies showed the system in action on a Volvo XC90, although the speed of execution does not seem to be the best.
Would you give up your car keys and rely on your smartwatch instead? Let us know in the comments below.
