How to get a free Amazon Prime account for Amazon Prime Day 2019

The annual Amazon Prime Day is coming up soon, bringing great discounts on fantastic tech products, multimedia and basically everything Amazon sells (i.e., almost everything in existence) to Amazon Prime members. But you too can take advantage of these great deals, without paying Amazon Prime membership fees. Here's how to do it.

What is Amazon Prime?

In order to get the Amazon Prime Day deals, you need to be an Amazon Prime member. Being a member has its benefits well beyond being able to join in the Amazon Prime Day sales festivities.

With an Amazon Prime membership, you'll get free next day shipping on any purchase through Amazon Prime, and most common items on the site plus free same-day delivery on select items. You also get access to over one million songs with tons of playlists and stations. You can stream popular movies and TV shows for free, including original content from Amazon. And hundreds of thousands of free e-books which should please Kindle owners.

Amazon Prime opens up a world of multimedia. / © AndroidPIT

An Amazon Prime membership is only $119 per year or $12.99 per month. In the UK, it's £79 per year, £7.99 per month. But you can sign up for a free 30 day trial of the program now risk-free and get access to this year's Amazon Prime Day event, and if you don't feel like paying the subscription afterwards, then it's easy to cancel before the fees kick in. If you're a student, it's even better, as the free trial period lasts a whole 6 months, and the monthly fees afterwards are half price.

How to get Amazon Prime for free

If you're mainly interested in grabbing those Amazon Prime Day deals and little else, then it's a good time to get that free trial in time for Prime day.

Just a heads up, Amazon Prime day isn't the only special sale where being a Prime member has extra benefits. For example, on Black Friday, Amazon Prime members had half hour early access to the short term Lightning deals, allowing them to snap up the goodies before they ran out of stock.

Get ready for Amazon Prime day

This year's Amazon Prime day sales officially run from July 16-17 2019, but Amazon plays fast and loose with this timeline, with a rather cavalier treatment of the word 'day'. We expect many deals go to live as early as July 15, 2019. As usual, we'll be keeping you up to date on the best prices of technological gadgets and accessories, so be sure to bookmark our dedicated Amazon Prime day sales page so as not to miss out!

Don't miss out on those great deals! / © dennizn / Shutterstock.com

How to cancel your Amazon Prime membership

You can cancel at any time during your free trial, no strings attached. Just make sure to mark your calendar's for that 30-day mark and you're in the clear. You can check your remaining time on Amazon's website here. Whatever device you're using, you can check the complete steps for cancellation in our in-depth guide.

Customers are limited to one Amazon Prime free trial every 12 months. If you cancel your membership and decide to sign up again within a year, you'll immediately start with the paid membership instead of a trial. But if it's more than a year later, then the 30-day free trial will become available again.

Are you an Amazon Prime member? Did you find it worth paying for after the trial?