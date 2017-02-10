This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. OK
2 min read 37 Shares No comments

Samsung Galaxy bundle giveaway: win a Tab S2 and an S7 Edge

Authored by: Brittany McGhee

Still rocking a smartphone from several years ago, or a tablet that's more like a brick than a modern, useful piece of portable computing equipment? Enter now for a free giveaway in our AndroidPIT Deals Store to win the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and the Galaxy Tab S2, a $1,149 value!

The stylish and highly functional Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge received four and a half stars in our review and it's one of our favorite flagships that we have had the pleasure of trying. The 5.5-inch screen is sharp and you can really make use of its edge display with the great software and Touchwiz user interface. It comes with a Samsung Exynos 8890 chipset backed with 4 GB RAM.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9point7 19
Enjoy computing freedom with the portable Tab S2. / © AndroidPIT

The Galaxy Tab S2 is the perfect companion to the Galaxy S7 Edge. If you want to curl up and read a book or watch a movie, this device is just right. The screen is nearly 10 inches and has a 1,536 x 2,048 resolution. And, with the Exynos 5433 backed with 3 GB of RAM, you'll get a smooth experience for all of your needs.

Get two top-notch pieces of tech, for free. Enter to win in our AndroidPIT Deals Store both the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 and the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, which has a $1,149 value, today!

Where to buy Samsung Galaxy S7

Best price
eBay Samsung Galaxy S7 Sm-g930t 32gb Gold Platinum T-mobile - Bad Lcd Clean Unlocked $139.99 Check Offer Newegg.com Samsung Galaxy S7 Duos G930FD Unlocked 5.1'' AMOLED Display 4GB RAM 32GB Internal 12MP Camera Phone - Pink Gold - International Warranty $492.95 Check Offer eGlobal Central Samsung Galaxy S7 G930FD 32GB Dual Sim 4G LTE SIM FREE/ UNLOCKED - Gold $515.00 Check Offer Amazon Sam Galaxy S7 G930F 4G 32GB White $524.00 Check Offer Best Buy Samsung - Galaxy S7 4g Lte With 32gb Memory Cell Phone (unlocked) - Gold $669.99 Check Offer
Compare prices
37 Shares
Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Share on Google+ 37 Shares

Recommended reading

No comments

Write new comment:

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. More info

Got it!