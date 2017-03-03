Giveaway: Win a UMIDIGI Z PRO in an AndroidPIT exclusive contest

The UMIDIGI Z PRO, as we introduced yesterday for your chance to take advantage of a $50 discount on the device in a pre-sale deal, could be yours for free. AndroidPIT is currently holding its own community-oriented contest to offer you a chance at winning this brand new Android smartphone, just shown at the MWC 2017.
The UMIDIGI Z PRO follows the current smartphone trend of adopting a dual camera on the rear of the device. What this does is improve and increase camera functionality and features in a significant way thanks to the use of two lenses. As is often the case, the smartphone encompasses both a color and a monochromatic lens, which allows better pictures to be shot directly in black and white; according to UMIDIGI, this is better than ones that are post-processed. The dual lens feature also allows you to take 3D pictures as well as choose the focal point and aperture of the picture in a cool depth-of-focus Bokeh effect.
The camera is just one of the phone’s highlights: the UMIDIGI smartphone is packed with a large 3,780 mAh battery that fits into the thin 8.2 mm metal unibody. It’s got a brand new processor that has never been seen on the market before, the Mediatek Helio X27, plus it comes with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, which can be extended to 256 GB with an SD card. Another cool feature: it’s got dual SIM slots. We’ll be doing a hands-on review of the UMIDIGI Z PRO in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for more details on how the phone works and the advantages it has.
In the meantime, here’s your chance to win a free one in our very own AndroidPIT Z PRO giveaway contest. It’s really simple: take a closer look at the UMi Z and let us know in the comments below what you like the most about the phone. You have until March 9 at 10 PM EST to participate and on March 10, we will choose and announce the winner. The best comment will be chosen as the winner.
Good luck folks! May the best commentator win! (If you don't win, you can always receive $50 off on your purchase of the phone.)
