Giveaway: Win a UMIDIGI Z PRO in an AndroidPIT exclusive contest

The UMIDIGI Z PRO, as we introduced yesterday for your chance to take advantage of a $50 discount on the device in a pre-sale deal, could be yours for free. AndroidPIT is currently holding its own community-oriented contest to offer you a chance at winning this brand new Android smartphone, just shown at the MWC 2017.

The UMIDIGI Z PRO follows the current smartphone trend of adopting a dual camera on the rear of the device. What this does is improve and increase camera functionality and features in a significant way thanks to the use of two lenses. As is often the case, the smartphone encompasses both a color and a monochromatic lens, which allows better pictures to be shot directly in black and white; according to UMIDIGI, this is better than ones that are post-processed. The dual lens feature also allows you to take 3D pictures as well as choose the focal point and aperture of the picture in a cool depth-of-focus Bokeh effect.

We took a closer look at the UMIDIGI Z Pro at MWC 2017. / © AndroidPIT

The camera is just one of the phone’s highlights: the UMIDIGI smartphone is packed with a large 3,780 mAh battery that fits into the thin 8.2 mm metal unibody. It’s got a brand new processor that has never been seen on the market before, the Mediatek Helio X27, plus it comes with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, which can be extended to 256 GB with an SD card. Another cool feature: it’s got dual SIM slots. We’ll be doing a hands-on review of the UMIDIGI Z PRO in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for more details on how the phone works and the advantages it has.

In the meantime, here’s your chance to win a free one in our very own AndroidPIT Z PRO giveaway contest. It’s really simple: take a closer look at the UMi Z and let us know in the comments below what you like the most about the phone. You have until March 9 at 10 PM EST to participate and on March 10, we will choose and announce the winner. The best comment will be chosen as the winner.

The back in matte black looks great! / © AndroidPIT

Good luck folks! May the best commentator win! (If you don't win, you can always receive $50 off on your purchase of the phone.)