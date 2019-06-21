Gmail's dark mode is revealed in new images

It's an open secret. Google is working on a new version of Gmail for Android Q. Of course, among the new features that the app should offer, we should find a dark mode, an important feature of the next Android update.

Dark modes are the new trend for mobile apps, and Google has already started to implement this mode on some of its applications (Google Drive, Google Keep, Files...). It now seems that it is Gmail's turn to benefit from this dark theme.

As our Android Police colleagues have noticed, the latest version of the famous email application already has some clues about this dark mode. Two screenshots were even revealed. They are from v2019.06.09 of Gmail. Unfortunately, this dark mode can only work in the application settings and the option to enable or disable this mode is not yet available in the menus. Worse, it appears and disappears randomly on the Android 10 Q beta in dark mode.

Here is what the dark mode on Gmail will look like (at least in the settings). / © Android Police

However, these images have the merit of showing that Gmail is actively preparing for the arrival of Android Q. If you still want to try it, you can download the APK file from Gmail v2019.06.09.

What do you think of the arrival of this dark mode?