Good start for Oppo, stumbles for LG and Samsung

This week, it was mainly the Chinese company Oppo that shone, but it didn't go so well for the Korean heavyweights Samsung and LG.

Winner of the week: Oppo

Oppo is one of the big names in China and wants to do the same in Europe. The start has already been made, now it's time to really get going, and for this they have directly created their own subsidiary brand, namely Reno. Two Oppo Reno smartphones will soon be coming to Europe, and what we saw at the launch event in Zurich has already pleased us quite a bit: Great equipment, chic design, eye-catching solutions such as the retractable shark fin and a low price, nothing can go wrong. Congratulations to Oppo and the new daughter brand Reno!

Loser of the week: LG and Samsung

I admit it: I currently expect bad rather than good news from LG anyway. But let's be honest: If you start an upgrade center about a year ago to provide your customers with updates for their smartphones, and then do exactly the opposite and simply don't deliver any patches at all for months, you simply can't help it anymore. Buyers have now understood that support and updates are important. With LG one is obviously not yet so far despite all announcements to the defiance. Unfortunately, this also fits into the picture that LG has been giving away in terms of smartphones for quite some time now.

Samsung also landed on the losing side again, again with the Galaxy Fold. Samsung actually had to postpone this in order to take care of the display problems. And as if that wasn't already annoying enough, the Koreans caused even more incomprehension by printing the repair portal iFixit, which had to take an article about the Galaxy Fold offline. A good example of how not to do it in the event of a crisis. Bad show, Samsung.

What were your tops and flops of the week?