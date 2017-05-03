Goodbye: my tablet and I go our separate ways

Fun fact: my first ever Android device was a tablet. A first generation Samsung Galaxy Tab. Over time, I bought three more tablets, the latest being a Samsung Galaxy TabPro 8.4 (WiFi). But now it's time to retire the device, and I won't be treating myself to another.
It was actually quite predictable. A few months ago I'd been complaining about the lack of choice when it comes to high-end tablets. And now, my Android tablet is about to get the boot. My reason begins in late fall 2016. At some point before Christmas, I placed my tablet on a bookshelf temporarily. I did this to hide it from my son who had recently pulled everything out of the desk. I haven't touched the tablet since. A few days ago, I made the decision to abandon it entirely. The remaining data will be backed up, the device reset and then resigned to the closet or given to relatives. The last option would be ideal, given that the tablet still works.
Why get rid of it, though? For me, it's just a matter of having a clean break. The tablet doesn't do me any good when it's lying around unused. And, if I retire it, then I don't have to put in the effort to update apps and firmware, or charge the device on the rare occasion when I actually want to use it. As the tablet is still running CyanogenMod, updates are always available, but first, I'd have to migrate from CyanogenMod to Lineage OS. It seems like more trouble than it's worth.
I simply don't have any real use for the the tablet in my daily life. Surfing the internet? I can do that faster on my smartphone, and quicker still with a laptop. Typing up documents for work? Without a laptop I'd be lost - tablet keyboards don't cut it for me at all. Watching movies or television shows? I'd rather use the television. I could go on.
One use case remains: gaming. But, most mobile games are optimized for smartphones. I do have a few games on my tablet, and of these, only Broken Sword has been a faithful companion. I've been puzzling through that 90's adventure for over two years now.Broken Sword: Director's Cut
This game would be the only reason to keep the tablet, which isn't a very convincing argument. The tablet originally suited me just fine, but suffered from two problems. Android never updated the version, citing 'KitKat stays KitKat', or something to that effect. The second issue was how even CyanogenMod with Marshmallow would jerk in the launcher. It wasn't terrible, but it was still enough to annoy me.
Tablet nostalgia: having no tablet
Nevertheless, looking back at our list of the best Android tablets, I'm left feeling a little wistful. At the moment however, I just can't see a benefit of having such an expensive gadget in my life. The Yoga Book could be interesting, but the Intel processor isn't ideal for my gaming 'ambitions'. The Pixel C is appealing but, like the Galaxy Tab S3, it's still too expensive for me.
Although I'm a little relieved to be rid of the TabPro 8.4, I'm also somewhat sentimental. For the first time in a long while, I won't have a tablet. Tablets will return to my agenda only when either high-end hardware comes at a reasonable price, or when a device offering real value against the laptop/smartphone combo appears.
Do you have a tablet? How useful do you find it? Let us know in the comments below.
19 comments
Really enjoy my tablet.. Galaxy Tab S 10.5 WiFi running Slim 6 ROM, xposed enabled.. Viper4Android, Greenify etc
I couldn't live without my tablets (my 12" Chuwi dual boot Win 10/And 5.1 is the best). I just don't like the smaller (sub 8") screens of smart phones and it doesn't help that I am in a rural dead spot for cell service. Even if I had a cell phone I wouldn't use a smart phone due to the requirement for an expensive data plan. Can you say Dino-Sowah?
I never owned a tablet; on smarth phone is all I need...
I love my tablet for the e-reader. I use both Amazon and Barnes & Noble apps for reading. Reading on my smartphone is too difficult, mainly the screen is too small. I game on both my phone and tablet and prefer the tablet for the bigger screen. I have a Galaxy S7, so perhaps when I upgrade my phone to a larger screen I may change my mind.
I've never owned a tablet cos the laptop/smartphone combo has always satisfied all my needs. These include running my own finance business and regular overseas travel for both business and pleasure. I can see how tablets could be useful for some, however IMHO far too many users were simply victims of yet another "clever" marketing strategy which persuaded people to purchase a product which they never actually needed.
So glad to see that I'm not the only person who holds the view that tablets are nowhere near as "necessary" as we've been programmed to believe.
I have a Galaxy Note 10.1 2014 Edition but I don't use it that much anymore. My Galaxy S4 was my go to device and now that I have a shiny new S8, what's the point?
As with any device, the first question should be, "What am I going to use it for?". The second question, "Where do I want to use it?". If just for TV or games, I can see the logic here. However, if you are on the go, the reasons are completely different. I can not take my TV on the airplane or into the car with me. I use my table mostly for reading books, wherever I am. It is a lot easier to hold than a heavy hardback, and a lot easier to read than a paperback. Games, TV, streamed movies, web browsing - all still good reasons if you are out of the house.
Yes, the regular updates are a pain - but have you paid attention to what Windows does? My 8" ASUS is not something I would want to use for work, but for my purposes it makes lots of sense.
Buy from China, have a basic tethered ability phone or free roaming net and a Cube i7 Stylus drawing, windows 10/android slate. sit in a pub and have fun. You will leave there with more money than you spent..... With a few bods for company....:-)
I started out on Android 2.1 eons ago on a 7 inch tab then moved up to 10inch Android tab and Win CE Samsung phone and Nokia phones somewhere along the way I migrated to 6 inch Android phones.But the tabs experience that cannot be replaced is the screen size. My phones selection is limited to a minimum 6 inch screen but now my main phone is a 7inch phablet. I still maintain my 10inch tab ( 5 in total) for storage hogging apps. My solution is a phablet. I consider myself a tablet or phablet man. I dont think I can live with a 5 inch screen.
I love my tablets - all 5 of them. They sit in various rooms of the house so I'm never far from one. My phone's 5.5 inch screen is great for a quick check but a 7" or 10" screen is so much better for everything else. Yes, I'm old (78) but my eyesight is excellent. Just as everyone has replaced their 17" B&W TV with a 50+" LED colour screen I really enjoy my tablets' larger screens.
I have a Nexus 9 that I keep on my nightstand. I usually only use it when I don't have my laptop or my Chromebook Flip handy, so it is really just out of laziness. I also keep an old Samsung tablet connected to my stereo system for streaming. I also have one in the garage for when I am working out there. And one on my deck. And one in my travel bag.
I used to work for a company that bought tablets by the gross, so I had a bottomless supply of them. If I had to actually pay for one today, I would stick with my Chromebook Flip (touchscreen plus full keyboard) and phone instead.
my 1st android device was a Nexus 7 lte later upgraded to Samsung Note 12.2..
stopped using em when I got a Nexus 6..
and never missed them.. not even a little bit.
can't think of a reason to use a tablet, I cast movie's to a TV, all other stuff, browsing, shopping etc is just easier and so much quicker on a large phablet..
Google and others have gone to great lengths to make the whole internet mobile friendly with AMP etc..
although I still use a more compact device with a 5"ish screen for mobile phone use
I can't ever see me using or needing a tablet again.
I find that there are very few times when I would be better served by using a tablet instead of a laptop or phablet, too.
my tablets have been free from ATT (with 2 year contract; 5 dollars/month for )... I usually use them only on wifi at the dining room table where I catch up on my emails, read the newspaper, and occasionally do some small website maintenance task (I have apps for ftp and SSH access). Laptop takes up too much room on the table and is likely to get food or drink in the keyboard. I recently bought a cheap, pretty decent bluetooth keyboard that I use when writing longer missives like this one. (EC Technology folds in thirds for travel). The laptop is for serious work sessions mostly.
I only use a phone (with wifi) when at somebody's house (who has wifi) and need to check for an important email. I hate that small screen.
love my tablet - just got (for 'free' ) LG G Pad X 10.1. Has ability to display 2 apps in side by side windows - nice- and ios reasonably fast. Android 6.
Food or drink in the keyboard is a real concern with my laptop, so I avoid the dining table with it entirely. Maybe a tablet would be good to try in that situation.
Thanks for the keyboard recommendation. I might pick up this one on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/EC-Technology-Pocket-size-Rechargeable-Li-polymer/dp/B00QT8WQ86
I have a excellent Samsung Galaxy S7 & Great Samsung Tab S2 both running 7.0, I use my tablet & phone 50/50, some apps I only use on the tablet (TV, movies, catchup) I also prefer the larger screen whilst going through emails and links to websites, again doing social media is preferred on the larger screen.
Granted I can perform everything on my S7 and I can cast to my Chromecast or directly to my Samsung TV, this is fine if I'm on my own or those with me are wanting to watch what I am, there are times when I can watch my own content or in my bedroom or on a bus having the larger screen is a positive issue.
I also use both devices to separate data, (movies and documents on the tablet, music and photos on the S7).
Certainly I can easily live without the tablet but I can say that with other devices (fit band / smart watch etc). I chose to enhance my mobile computing which my tablet succeeds in doing.
Peace 🖖🏼
I agree also. Been using my Pixel XL a lot lately for almost everything. Just wish it had a bigger screen. If there is going to be a new and bigger Pixel XXL., I wont need my Nexus 9 tablet at all.. More toys for the kids to use.
To be fare, my wife does use her tablet to look up cooking recipes and watch movies almost every day
What is your ideal screen size for a hypothetical Pixel XXL?
Anything slightly over 6" would be great. I moved from a Nexus 6 to the Pixel Xl but it is a little too small. Great phone but I need a Bigger screen