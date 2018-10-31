At an event in Beijing, China, Honor revealed its long-awaited follow up to the Honor Magic - the Honor Magic 2. The flagship of Huawei's subsidiary comes equipped with six cameras - three on the front and three on the back. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, the newest Kirin 980 CPU and other exciting features. The best news - no notch!

Have you ever heard of OSIRIS? Choose “Yes, I have!” or “Never heard of it.”. VS 7361 Votes Oops! Seems like something went wrong. Reloading might help.

33790 Votes Oops! Seems like something went wrong. Reloading might help.

With Magic 2, Honor have opted for body-display ratio of almost 100%. The 6.39 inch AMOLED display is almost bezel-less, which should work well combined with its 2340 x 1080 resolution. Just like on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the finger print sensor can also be found in the screen.

The notch, a pet peeve of many Android users, is gone, replaced by a manual sliding mechanism which reveals the front cameras for the use of 3D Face Unlock. The Butterfly Multi-Track Sliding Mechanism can also be used to instantly launch the camera app in selfie mode. According to Honor, it is designed with "5 sliding tracks to deliver increased stability and durability." It is also accompanied by 'a subtle clicking sound to improve the overall user experience'.

Honor CEO is happy to present the new Magic family members. / © Honor

Do we really need six cameras?

The whopping six cameras of the Honor Magic 2 are impressive for their sheer number, but what do they provide? On the back, The Honor Magic 2 comes with three sensors - a 6MP ultra wide angle lens, a 16MP main lens and a 24MP Monochrome sensor.

The retractable AI-triple front camera utilizes one 16MP selfie sensor, along with two 2MP depth sensors. As expected, it will be able to create the popular bokeh effect. The depth sensors will also help with 3D facial recognition.

However, while great for photography enthusiasts, who don't want to drag around a DSLR, we don't know how enticing the cameras are for the average consumer. We've seen something similar on the Samsung A9 too - attention-grabbing, but more of a gimmick than anything else.

Honor Magic 2 technical specifications Dimensions: 157.3 x 75.1 x 8.3 mm Weight: 206 g Battery size: 3500 mAh Screen size: 6.39 in Display technology: AMOLED Screen: 2340 x 1080 pixels (518 ppi) Front camera: 16 megapixels Rear camera: 24 megapixels Flashlight: LED Android version: 9 - Pie User interface: Emotion UI RAM: 8 GB

6 GB

Internal storage: 128 GB

256 GB

Removable storage: microSD Chipset: HiSilicon Kirin 980 Number of cores: 8 Max. clock speed: 2.6 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 5.0

Another intriguing feature not listed on our spec sheet is the 40W SuperCharge provided by Honor. According to the company, it should charge your phone to 50% in just 15 minutes. The Yoyo smart voice assistant also seems quite promising - it will be able to recognize the user by their face, voice and fingerprint, among other things.

Release date and price

For now the Honor Magic 2 will only be available in China. The smartphone comes in three gradient colors - Blue, Red and Black. Pre-orders have already begun and the device will be officially available on the market from November 6th. The prices for the different models are as follows:

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: 3799 yuan (around £430/$550)

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: 4299 yuan (around £490/$620)

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: 4799 yuan (around £540/$690)

There is no official information about future availability of the Honor Magic 2 in Europe or the US. We will update you, if that changes.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Honor Magic 2? Would you like to see it sold in your region? Let us know in the comments below.