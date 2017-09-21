This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. OK
2 min read 36 Shares No comments

Google acquires HTC 'Pixel Team' for $1.1 billion

Authored by: Luis Ortega

After much rumor and speculation, the deal has been made official. Google has acquired half of HTC's employees, all of which were involved in smartphone development, in particular the team that developed the Pixel and Pixel XL. 

There are 10 sorts of people: those who understand binary and those who don’t.
What do you think?
50
50
9400 participants

Google will pay $1.1 billion for the research and development division "Powered by HTC", which largely consists of the aforementioned Pixel team. According to HTC CEO Peter Shen, this accounts for almost half of the staff of its research and development team, which currently employs around 4000 people.

The agreement also includes a non-exclusive licence of HTC's intellectual property, i.e. that Google may use the technologies developed by HTC.

Lowest price: HTC U11

Best price
eBay $599.00 Check Offer Read Amazon customer reviews Amazon $989.00 Check Offer

Rick Osterloh, leader of Google's hardware division, reminded us in an official statement that this agreement is the culmination of a long collaboration of over 10 years, starting with the HTC Dream. Google's aim is to become a strong contender in the spheres of hardware and consumer electronics as well as software. In Osterloh's words: "Our team's goal is to offer the best Google experience across hardware, software and services to people around the world". Is it just me, or does Google's ambition to control both software and hardware carry more than a whiff of the philosophy of their great rival, Apple?

AndroidPIT rick osterloh pixel boss google
Rick Osterloh, head of Google's hardware division / © AndroidPIT

HTC stated in a press release that it will still continue to develop smartphones, talking up a successor to the great HTC U11. The Taiwanese company retains its dedicated virtual reality team and remains committed to the HTC Vive.

Opinion by Luis Ortega
The quality of HTC flagship smartphones will suffer after this transfer of talent
What do you think?
50
50
10 participants

What do you think? Will we see some serious rivals to the Pixel emerge in the next couple of years?

Where to buy Google Pixel XL

  1. Groupon Google Pixel or Pixel XL Smartphone (Verizon & GSM Unlocked) (Refurbished B-Grade) $409.99 $409.99 total Check Offer
  2. Groupon Google Pixel or Pixel XL (Verizon & GSM Unlocked) (Refurbished B-Grade) $419.99 $419.99 total Check Offer
  3. Groupon Google Pixel or Pixel XL Smartphone (Verizon & GSM Unlocked) (Refurbished A-Grade) $459.99 $459.99 total Check Offer
  4. eBay Google Pixel XL G-2PW2100 32GB Quite Black GSM Unlocked! Brand New! $512.83 $512.83 total Check Offer
  5. Newegg.com Google Pixel XL Phone 32GB - 5.5 inch display ( Factory Unlocked US Version ) (Very Silver) $849.99 $849.99 total Check Offer
Compare prices
36 Shares
Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Share on Google+ 36 Shares

No comments

Write new comment:

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. More info

Got it!