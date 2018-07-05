The best apps to download this summer, according to Google
Looking for new applications and games? We have some recommendations for you by way of Google. The big G has just updated its Android Excellence selection to show you what, according to its team, are the best apps currently circulating on the Play Store. The summer collection for 2018 has finally arrived!
What is Android Excellence?
Introduced last year, Google's Android excellence program highlights the best of what Android has to offer on Google's Play Store platform. Every three months, Google's editors determine the best apps in the Android Excellence category based on design, user experience and performance. That's right: a selection brought to you by flesh and blood human beings, not algorithms.
The Android Excellence section, which also includes games, is updated every three months to the delight of users looking for new apps to download on their device. We already covered the spring selection this year, now it's time to usher in the summer season!
Naturally, you may already recognize some of these from our weekly list of app recommendations, or our monthly game reviews. What can we say, it's nice to feel vindicated by Google's team.
Android Excellence: can't-miss apps and games
Best Android apps for summer 2018
- Beelinguapp: learn a new language with audiobooks
- BTFIT: a personal trainer inside your smartphone
- Fortune City: to keep an eye on costs and learn how to save
- Letras.mus.br: dedicated to music lovers
- LingoDeer: learn Japanese, Korean and Chinese online and at no cost
- Memrise: to learn a new language (yes, Google loves polyglots)
- PicsArt: to give a touch of originality to your photos
- Pocket Casts: for podcast lovers
- ShareTheMeal: to feed a needy child with a tap
- Mindfulness app: easy meditation for all
- Tokopedia: for shopping online
- Trello: organize all your tasks
- VivaReal: for those looking for a new apartment
- Wynk Music: music in streaming
Best Android games for summer 2018
- Animal Crossing Pocket Camp: a game dedicated to nature
- Cash Inc: become the most popular tycoon of all time
- Flutter Starlight: a rainforest adventure
- Shadow Fight 3: one of our favorite fighting games, with a compelling story
- Shadowgun Legends: a slick sci-fi first person shooter. Check out our own impressions of it.
- War Heros: action multiplayer battle
- World of Warships Blitz: based on the award-winning PC game
Have you already tried some of these applications? Which one do you prefer?
