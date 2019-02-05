Google and Android's success comes at a cost to consumers
The smartphone industry is slowly but surely preparing for the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. This where all active in the industry gather. Yet, there is no way around one name: Android, Google's operating system, which simply keeps growing. The cost? Prices are rising too.
Winner of the week: Google and Android
Android can take them all. The market share of the Google operating system is still increasing. Google once again set a record this week and broke the 75 % hurdle: more than three out of four smartphones in Europe have the OS on board. As the only "rival", if you can even call it that, Google still tolerates Apple and iOS.
In retrospect, it seems almost inconceivable that some devices and systems were still romping about on the smartphone market just a few years ago. Symbian mobile phones from Nokia, the Lumias, business devices from Canada with physical keyboards, Palm smartphones - Google has either pushed all of them out or swallowed them one by one with Android. An impressive success story for the Internet giant from Mountain View - and it is still nowhere near its end. Kudos, Android!
Loser of the week: our wallets
The dark side of Android's endless success story? We, the customers are paying for it. We have to spend more and more money on our Android smartphones. Flagships in particular are becoming more and more expensive. And yet, although the market is declining slightly expensive smartphones are selling better and better. Android's triumphal march is at the expense of our wallets.
The problem is, there's no way out. The only actual alternative to Android is the Apple ecosystem, but iPhones are anything but cheap. Maybe we should have bought a few more Windows Phones or Blackberries back in the day, if we wanted more choice.
What do you think about Android's success and current smartphone prices? Let us know in the comments.
