Now it's Google Assistant's turn to get a dark mode

Dark mode is something that is becoming available to more and more apps by the day, something which is appreciated by many users for aesthetic and optical reasons. Pending the arrival of the new version of Android with native dark mode, Google Assistant is the next app that can take the step, incorporating the dark mode in future updates.

For many, Google Assistant is the best voice assistant in the world, surpassing Alexa or Siri. According to Google's statements in the past CES, it is already present in more than 1 billion devices. That's why its update is constant, including its new interface. Now it looks like one of the most demanded features, the dark mode, will be included.

Always ready to help / © AndroidPIT

What's the dark mode?

You may have noticed tech pundits singing the praises of dark mode all over the Internet. And not because we've somehow entered an industry-wide goth phase. Dark mode seems to be key to reducing eyestrain, giving our eyes a rest after long periods of exposure to our smartphone's screen. The exposure to the bright light of our terminal, especially before going to sleep, can be disruptive to sleep. Basically, the dark mode inverts the tonalities of the interface, changing the white background for a black one.

In addition, if we have a terminal with OLED display, this mode helps us save battery, as the pixels on the screen remain off.

YouTube's dark mode. / © AndroidPIT

When will it be available?

The 9.5 beta version of Google Assistant, released last night, includes this option. This dark mode is activated when the battery saving mode is active, and also if we have activated the option "Always On" in night mode, in the Andorid Pie developer options. This mode is activated in all types of wizard searches, from time to flights, as well as in the query history.

The rest of the interface is still white and black text, so we can see that it is still in development. We are waiting to see if and when this dark mode reaches the next stable version. What is clear is that Google clearly bets on this new mode, and after Google Maps or Youtube, the next one will be Google Assistant.

Are you a fan of dark mode? Do you use it all the time or only in the evenings?