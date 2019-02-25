Allo, one of the many messaging apps launched and then abandoned by Google, is coming to an end. One of the main functions that characterized this app was the integration of conversations with Google Assistant. Google has decided to bring this feature to the Messages app as well.

During the next few months, an update of the Google Messages app will be released. This update will bring the integration of Google Assistant in various conversations, a feature inherited from the now dying Allo. Google's voice assistant will be able to show up within your conversations (group and non-group) and offer suggestions based on the messages that are exchanged.

"Coming soon" - a phrase Google particularly likes

This feature will allow you to quickly get information about restaurants, people, events and should make it easier to exchange useful information. Don't be afraid, Google won't read your messages, or at least so it says so. Google Assistant will also make the so-called "conversation chips" appear in the lower part of each conversation. Only the terms included in these quick connections will be sent to the company's servers. Obviously, this data will travel to Big G's servers when you touch these connections to request further information.

It's a curious feature. / © Google

It is not yet clear how these suggestions will appear in applications other than Messages, or whether Google will only activate the function in conversations in which all participants use its app. It is not yet clear, moreover, whether the function will be compatible with SMS, MMS or only with the new (and little-used) RCS communication standard that depends on the telephone operator you are using.

For now, what we know is that the new function will begin to be spread in English and then be developed further in other languages in the near future.

Could a similar function be useful to you or would you prefer that Google doesn't stick its nose into your conversations?