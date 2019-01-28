The latest Beta version of the Google app shows an interesting new feature coming soon: the search giant could in fact allow his virtual assistant to identify the user by his face, so no longer just by his voice.

Have you ever heard of OSIRIS? Choose “Yes, I have!” or “Never heard of it.”. VS 14541 Votes Oops! Seems like something went wrong. Reloading might help.

66172 Votes Oops! Seems like something went wrong. Reloading might help.

The evidence for this theory was discovered by the last beta app teardown from our colleagues at Android Police. In the code, reference is made several times to a new feature called Face Match. Unfortunately, there is no detailed description of this function, although it is only quite identifiable by reading its name.

The most logical hypothesis is that Google Assistant may soon be able to recognize the user's face and use it to create custom content, or maybe authenticate various actions on other connected devices. The code also suggests that the functionality will not be limited to a single device, but users will be able to register multiple devices on which Assistant will be able to recognize them.

Is it really the case to allow the Google Assistant to recognize our face? / © AndroidPIT

It is likely that Face Match will also be able to allow multiple people to register their faces with the same Google account. Of course, to get the most out of this feature, you need a device with a camera, which means virtually any smartphone or tablet.

At the moment we have no further information about it and it is not clear when Face Match will be available on Google Assistant. However, it is likely that the new function has already been in preparation for some time and may arrive at any time. Or who knows, maybe the Californian giant will reveal it during the next Google I/O event that will take place in May.

Do you think that it is necessary to allow Google Assistant to recognize the face of the user?