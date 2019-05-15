Google wants to put more ads on your smartphone
Google has announced on its own blog that it will continue to expand mobile advertising and give advertising partners more options. This is especially true for core products such as YouTube and Google Search.
The advertising format naturally focuses on mobile devices. Smartphones, in particular, have become one of the most important areas for online advertising, since a large amount of content is now consumed via this handy companion. Here, advertisements in a gallery format, i.e. large pictures with captions to the corresponding product, have proven to be particularly successful and will be expanded further.
As already announced two months ago, Google partners will be able to place ads in its image search in the future. They can comment on photos of their own products and, for example, integrate product names and prices with the help of "floating labels" (small speech bubbles).
In other areas, too, advertisers with large, colorful and thus above all eye-catching advertisements should be able to generate more access, as these will also be displayed on Android smartphones and tablets in the Discover area in future. However, Google wants to proceed cautiously here and use the ads sparingly so as not to frighten users.
Last but not least, there will be more YouTube advertising. After Google has already experimented with two advertisements in recent weeks that are integrated before the video, it wants to integrate new formats into the video platform. Instead of video advertising or small banners during the video, in the future, there will also be ads with large images in the lists of search results and suggested videos to choose from.
6 comments
There are no advertisements on YouTube GO.
I also use NewPipe.
I also use TunnelBear VPN but it doesn't block advertisements.
Peace
I just finished getting Google Certified in Youtube ads (last month) and I am pissed off for a few reasons. The first reason is because ads on Youtube have drastically increased since January creating a horrible experience for avid and longtime Youtube subscribers like myself. I finally counted how many ads I was actually being shown. Some view times on Youtbe have more ads than others. I personally do not know the rhyme or reason for why I might get more ads on one day versus another. On this particular day that I counted ads being shown, the number of ads shown was 14 ads within one hour, which I believe is more than or equivalent to the amount of commercials you might see while watching television. The types of ads I counted were the video ads that you are either forced to watch or are able to skip within the video stream, not the static banner ads (non-video_ on the sides of the screen). Just to clarify on a busy ad day I will be shown up to 14 instream video ads within an hour, not counting any static display ads on the sidebar.
The second reason I am pissed is because the Google Youtube ad certification exam says all this phony crap about how Youtube ads ALWAYS match the viewers preference, gender and age, and how superior Youtube ads are compared to other forms of advertisement. One Google certification exam question says/asks that "you can't trust the stats of 'other' social media channels because they are often inflated: True or False". I guess the reason I got so aggravated is because you are tested on this material to prove you are a professional but so many of the exam questions are straight out false or lies around how moral and good Youtube and Google ads are. As a certified Youtube Ad professional, I truly beleive that Google is trying to drive people insane by advertising to us so much.
A good way to actually see how many ads Youtube is showing you is just by writing and counting them down for one hour. You would be surprised how many ads you are actually consuming. The number is probably even higher than you think.
I just use a VPN on the phone to block web & in app ads.
Which VPN are you using?
It's getting impossible to watch videos or listen to music on youtube. Moving away from Google aps, I'm now looking for other alternatives. I'm also installing an ad blocker.
Sounds like a reason to use less Google services. They've already lost me in search and YouTube is becoming unusuable.