You'll soon be able to block tracking cookies on Chrome (except ones from Google)

There are many browsers and everyone has their own criteria to determine which one is the best, but there is one thing that is most important to those most concerned about their privacy: the management (and blocking) of tracking cookies. Google Chrome did not offer this feature by default until now, but it has finally decided to change that.

The news comes from the famous Wall Street Journal and echoes the American giant's speech at Google I/O last night. It explains that Google wanted to make more efforts in terms of confidentiality and privacy (no, don't laugh). Thus, Google would propose a system in Chrome to see what cookies really do on pages with "options to block them".

You have to be wary of everyone on the Internet, even big companies. / © Minerva Studio / Shutterstock

If you are not familiar with the concept of cookies, simply know that it is a very small file that is created when you visit a site. It is stored on your computer and contains various information gathered from the page, which is then transmitted to the companies that administer that page. As you can imagine, they use this system to get information about you. Google, therefore, wants to join Firefox and others by offering a system that blocks cookies.

Where Google is smart (you can place another word here if you wish) is that this feature will not block cookies from its own services. We still don't know exactly to what extent Google shouldn't risk a new antitrust trial, but we're curious to see this system at work.